Mini To Stop Manual Transmissions For All New Models

Did Mini stop making manual transmission?

Mini is no longer offering manual transmissions in its new models despite a general demand of 45%. CEO Stephanie Wurst told Autocar that they are 99% sure to stop manual transmission for its next generation of cars. Although 99% isn’t 100%, a Mini insider later informed The Drive that there was internal pressure to maintain the manual. But since Wurst’s new revelation of the new Mini Cooper not having a third pedal, it appears that the final internal push may have failed.

Not all hopes are lost as per a recent statement made by a Mini representative. “It doesn’t appear likely that the next-generation Mini ICE hardtop and convertibles would have a manual transmission at launch,” the spokesperson said. This leaves the door open for a future addition to the lineup. This implies that the stick-shift gearbox might eventually be made available if demand is high enough, but we doubt it. The company is expected to produce the last of the manual transmission models until February 2024.

How is it going to be now?

Manual gears are soon going to be a rare sight in the automobile industry. After Volkswagen’s announcement of the death of stick-shift Golf GTI, Mini has also joined the future club. Given that BMW has been traveling down this road for years, the end of manual transmission is hardly a surprise. In fact, a senior corporate executive claimed just last June that the dual-clutch automatic transmission is also on its way out. This is because the conventional torque-converter automatic transmissions are better suited for the switch to electric vehicle. The British automaker just unveiled a brand-new generation of the Cooper hatchback. But Top Gear claims that the DIY gearbox won’t be coming back for the revised version.

Since racing is a significant part of Mini’s tradition, the absence of a manual won’t stop the company from competing. Wurst speculates that this next chapter of racing may take on a slightly different appearance. With the assistance of Charlie Cooper, John Cooper’s grandson, Mini is exploring electric racing in addition to its more well-known racing series. However, it is yet unclear which electric racing series the company plans to compete in.

According to Motor Authority, manual transmission does not appeal to younger consumers as much as it does to older ones. A survey conducted by Mini reveals that nearly 49% of Generation Z respondents don’t know how to operate cars manually. Only 53% people are interested in learning manual-driven cars. Survey percentage increased to 67% when all people up to the age of 34 were included.

Mini offers a manual transmission driving course at the BMW West Coast driving school, California. The course accommodates anyone who wants to learn how to drive a stick. Its unclear if the training will continue now that Mini is discontinuing manual gears.