A government minister’s social media account was hacked this week in what appears to be a scam attempt involving a fake cryptocurrency. Lucy Powell, the Leader of the House of Commons and Labour MP for Manchester Central, had her verified X account compromised early Tuesday. The account, which identifies her official cabinet role in its biography, began sharing posts promoting a so-called “House of Commons Coin” or “$HCC”, described falsely as a new digital currency representing people’s power on the blockchain.

The posts, now deleted, used phrases like “transparency, participation, trust” and even featured the official emblem of the House of Commons. These elements gave the impression of some official backing, though no such link exists. Powell’s office confirmed the breach later in the day, stating that steps were taken quickly to regain control and remove the misleading material.

This type of cyberattack is not new. Hackers often target verified accounts belonging to public figures, taking advantage of their large followings and public trust to promote fake cryptocurrency projects. The technique often involves phishing emails or use of data from previous security breaches to gain access to accounts. Once in control, scammers post about a made-up crypto token, hoping to trick followers into buying it. They may create the coin shortly before the hack, making it easy to launch and promote on short notice.

In this case, the plan resembled a “pump and dump” scheme. According to CoinShares researcher Luke Nolan, the aim was to inflate the coin’s value by creating a false impression of legitimacy, only for the fraudsters to then sell their own holdings quickly. Nolan said there were just 34 transactions linked to the token, with a profit of about £225 before the posts were taken down.

This incident is part of a pattern. Earlier this year, BBC presenter Nick Robinson also had his X account hacked and used to promote a fake digital coin. These repeated attacks show that high-profile accounts continue to be targeted in crypto scams.

A spokesperson for the House of Commons confirmed that no cryptocurrency is associated with the UK Parliament. The institution said it takes cybersecurity seriously and advises MPs on digital safety. However, it did not reveal specific internal policies for security reasons.

This event has renewed questions about the security of official accounts and the potential consequences when they are misused. Even though this attempt caused limited financial harm, it shows how easily public trust can be exploited. The incident highlights the need for stronger protections and awareness, especially when misinformation can spread quickly on social platforms and damage the credibility of public figures and institutions.