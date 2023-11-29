Mark Cuban, the outspoken and iconic owner of the Dallas Mavericks, is making headlines with the sale of a majority stake in the franchise to Miriam Adelson and her family. This surprising move, valued at around $3.5 billion, marks the end of an era for Cuban’s ownership of the Mavericks, yet he retains control of basketball operations, adding an intriguing twist to the deal.

Miriam Adelson’s Rise to Ownership

Miriam Adelson, the widow of casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson, is set to become a major player in the sports ownership landscape. The Adelson family’s purchase of a majority stake in the Mavericks is fueled by Miriam Adelson’s sale of $2 billion worth of Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock. Her estimated net worth of $32.3 billion positions her as one of the world’s wealthiest individuals.

Cuban’s decision to sell to Miriam Adelson is influenced by her expertise in real estate and arena development, along with her successful ventures in casino gaming and entertainment. This aligns with Cuban’s vision for the Mavericks, as he had previously expressed intentions to collaborate with Las Vegas Sands Corp. in building a casino and resort in Dallas, a venture that encompasses a space for the Mavericks. Despite Texas not having legalized sports betting, Cuban saw potential in Adelson’s skills for the franchise’s future.

Miriam Adelson’s Investments Beyond the NBA

Miriam Adelson’s acquisition of the Mavericks adds another layer to her family’s diverse investment portfolio. In addition to sports ownership, the Adelsons own two daily newspapers—Israel Hayom in Israel and the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The Mavericks will undoubtedly become a centerpiece in their array of investments, drawing attention from fans, investors, and the business world.

Mark Cuban’s Continued Role in Basketball Operations

While the sale signals a significant shift in ownership, Mark Cuban is not stepping away from the Mavericks entirely. In a unique arrangement, he will retain shares in the team and maintain full control of basketball operations. This unprecedented move allows Cuban to stay deeply involved in the franchise he bought in 2000 for $285 million.

Cuban’s tenure as the face of the Mavericks has been marked by passion, outspokenness, and a commitment to success. Under his ownership, the team made two NBA Finals and consistently reached the playoffs. Cuban’s strategic decisions and willingness to invest in the team’s development contributed to the Mavericks’ stature in the NBA.

Miriam Adelson’s Role in a Changing Landscape

Miriam Adelson’s ownership of the Mavericks comes at a time when sports leagues, including the NBA, are embracing sports betting. The Adelson family’s casino background adds an intriguing element to this transaction, highlighting the evolving dynamics of sports ownership in a rapidly changing landscape.

The $3.5 billion valuation of the Mavericks, while substantial, does not surpass recent high-profile sports team sales. This includes the Charlotte Hornets’ sale for $3 billion and the Milwaukee Bucks’ 25 percent stake valuation at $3.5 billion. The Mavericks’ valuation raises questions about the evolving market dynamics, especially considering the team’s recent success and its location in the fifth-largest media market in the U.S.

Mark Cuban’s decision to sell a majority stake while retaining operational control is unconventional in sports ownership. It sparks curiosity about the future direction of the Mavericks under this unique arrangement. Cuban’s shift away from day-to-day front-office matters since the hiring of General Manager Nico Harrison in 2021 suggests a gradual transition that allows him to explore new opportunities while staying connected to the franchise he transformed.

As Miriam Adelson takes the reins of the Dallas Mavericks, the NBA witnesses a groundbreaking shift in ownership dynamics. Mark Cuban’s decision to sell a majority stake without relinquishing control of basketball operations is a testament to his unconventional approach to ownership. The Mavericks, now under Adelson’s ownership, enter a new chapter with expectations and uncertainties, leaving fans and the basketball world eager to see how this unique arrangement unfolds.**