Destiny 2 enthusiasts have been embarking on exciting adventures in the Season of the Wish, unraveling the mysteries of Riven’s Lair and relishing the collaboration with The Witcher, bringing unique armor sets and finishers to the Bungie universe. Amidst the myriad of secrets hidden within this season, one intriguing unlockable stands out—the Witcher Emblem. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to obtain this coveted emblem and achieve the Swords & Signs triumph.

The Witcher’s Mark: Never Lost, Always Found

The Witcher Emblem, known as “Never Lost, Always Found,” showcases a striking silver wolf against a vibrant red background. This emblem seamlessly complements The Witcher’s armor sets, available for purchase in the Eververse store at a modest 2,000 Silver.

Contrary to past promotions, this emblem doesn’t come bundled in the Eververse package, adding an air of exclusivity to its acquisition. So, how exactly can you add The Witcher emblem to your collection in Destiny 2? Let’s dive into the intricacies of unlocking this emblem and completing the Swords & Signs triumph.

The Swords & Signs Triumph

The key to obtaining the Witcher Emblem lies in conquering the hidden Triumph called “Swords & Signs.” This Triumph mandates Guardians to accomplish a set of specific tasks before laying claim to the coveted emblem.

To start this journey, equip yourself with a Sword and harness the power of Solar melee abilities. The Swords & Signs triumph necessitates 100 enemy kills with a Sword and 50 kills using Solar melee abilities. As a Titan, achieving the Solar melee kills becomes a breeze—simply employ the Throwing Hammer and pick it up after each successful kill.

Interestingly, the Destiny community received a subtle hint via a Bungie marketing email, providing the kill count from the previous season. While the specifics were concealed at that time, the unveiling of the Swords & Signs triumph sheds light on the requirements needed for this emblem’s acquisition.

The Wolf Emblem

The Witcher Wolf Emblem represents the iconic Wolf Medallion that accompanies every Witcher from the School of the Wolf. This emblem, reminiscent of the medallion’s ability to detect dark magic, monsters, and paranormal phenomena, adds a touch of mystique to every Guardian’s collection.

To acquire the Witcher Wolf Emblem in Destiny 2, follow these steps:

Participate in seasonal activities to uncover the hidden Swords & Signs triumph. Achieve 50 Solar melee kills. Secure 100 kills with a Sword.

Once these requirements are fulfilled, head to the Triumph Section under the Ritual/Secret tab to claim your well-deserved Witcher Wolf Emblem.

The Witcher Emblem stands out as a badge of honor for Guardians who have unraveled the mysteries of Riven’s Lair and embraced The Witcher collaboration. The Swords & Signs triumph not only adds a layer of challenge but also grants access to this unique emblem, allowing you to showcase your prowess and dedication in the world of Destiny 2.

So, gear up, Guardian! Embark on the journey to complete the Swords & Signs triumph, and let The Witcher Emblem become a symbol of your triumphs in Destiny 2. May your path be filled with exciting challenges and hidden secrets as you continue to explore the ever-evolving universe of Destiny 2.