Mitron secured seed funding of Rs 2 Cr from 3One4 Capital

Mitron, Indian short-form video app, hailed by many as India’s answer to now banned TikTok, has received a seed funding of INR 2 crore from 3One4 Capital and LetsVenture.

Moreover, the development comes two days after the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps which include the social media platform Helo, TikTok, and WeChat to counter the threat posed by these applications to the country’s security and sovereignty.

Mitron launched two months ago as a short video making app developed by two friends turned co-founders Shivank Agarwal and Anish Khandelwal. Within the two months of its launch, the app crossed 100 million downloads and has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 on the Google Play Store.