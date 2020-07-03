Delhi based Stride Ventures has now infused a debt funding round of INR 25 crore in the Bulk MRO, a full stack B2B platform for industrial supplies. The venture fund has also partnered with one of the India leading banks for the deal.

Mumbai based Bulk MRO, which was founded in 2015 by the Devang Shah and Gaurang Shah, is a technology platform that enables the supply chain procurement needs of its customers and suppliers across the globe.

Ishpreet Gandhi, Managing Partner, Stride Ventures, said,

“Even in tumultuous times, Bulk MRO has done a phenomenal job by not only swiftly acting and adapting to the situation at hand but also by contributing towards fighting the pandemic. The startup addresses a simple yet, a rampant problem faced by businesses in India, and they’re tapping into a huge opportunity.”

Gaurang Shah, Co-founder, Bulk MRO, said,

“Bulk MRO is growing exponentially in a market where the goalposts are constantly shifting. We need a partner that can adapt to the constantly changing landscape and provide financial solutions that will help us serve our customers better. Stride Ventures is a very nimble partner that brings to the table a tremendous network, creativity, and capability of high-speed execution that is unparalleled.”