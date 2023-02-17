Mitsubishi to begin production of Minicab-MiEV in Indonesia

Mitsubishi Motors going to start production of its Minicab-MiEV at its PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia (MMKI). It is a one-box kei-car-class commercial electric vehicle(EV). The MMKI production capacity is 220,000 and it currently produces the Pajero Sport, Xpander, and Xpander Cross.

The Minicab-MiEV, which will be produced overseas for the first time, is equipped with an EV system proven in the i-MiEV. By placing the drive battery under the center of the floor, the EV components are installed without sacrificing capacity, thus ensuring a large cargo space. Furthermore, this battery placement gives the vehicle a lower center of gravity, resulting in steering stability and ride comfort.

“Automakers are now being required to respond to the rapid, global movement toward a decarbonized society,” said Takao Kato, president, and chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Motors. “We believe that Kei-car class commercial EVs are the optimal solution to the ‘last one mile problem’ in logistics. In order to meet the growing demand for EVs in the ASEAN region, we have made the decision to produce this vehicle locally outside of Japan for the first time. As well as continuing to support the development of Indonesia’s automotive industry, we hope to contribute to the country’s environmental initiatives.”

Carbon neutral

In December 2011, Mitsubishi Motors domestically launched the Minicab-MiEV, the only Kei-car class commercial EV produced by a Japanese automaker, mainly for use in the delivery industry. Although the company once decided to end its production, sales resumed in November 2022 in response to the growing demand for such commercial EVs, particularly from logistics companies and local governments that are engaged in sustainable business activities. Such activities are rapidly increasing also in various fields aimed at achieving a carbon-neutral society.

