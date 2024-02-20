The Fisker Ocean has made headlines for reasons its manufacturer likely hadn’t anticipated. Marques Brownlee, better known as MKBHD, a prominent tech reviewer with a keen interest in electric vehicles, recently dubbed the Fisker Ocean the “worst car he’s ever reviewed.” This stark verdict stems from a series of software glitches and design quirks that significantly mar the user experience, overshadowing the vehicle’s otherwise commendable attributes.

The Fisker Ocean, a newcomer to the EV scene, promised much, with its sleek design and eco-friendly credentials. However, its journey from anticipation to reality has been anything but smooth. Despite starting deliveries in the U.S. in June 2023, the Ocean has been plagued by incomplete software, leading to a range of operational issues that have frustrated early adopters and reviewers alike.

Brownlee’s critique focuses primarily on the software-related shortcomings of the Ocean. Despite the vehicle’s appealing aesthetics and comfortable seating, which outpaces its direct competitors in rear seat space, the software problems are too significant to overlook. Fisker has issued some over-the-air (OTA) updates, but many issues remain unresolved, leading to Brownlee’s harsh assessment.

Among the issues highlighted are an unreliable keyfob, a malfunctioning automatic hill hold feature, and the inoperative “California mode,” which fails to lower the rearmost side windows as intended. Additionally, the solar roof’s output is unmonitored, leaving users in the dark about its effectiveness.

Drive modes are buggy, and various warning lights appear unpredictably upon startup. These software glitches are compounded by hardware oversights, such as the absence of a glovebox and a cumbersome tray table that occupies much of the center console space. Controls on the steering wheel are easily activated by accident due to their placement, and many features are not intuitively labeled, complicating their use.

Brownlee’s experience with the Ocean was further complicated by Fisker’s reluctance to provide a review unit, leading him to source the vehicle from a Mitsubishi dealer. Fisker’s subsequent plea to delay the review until after a pending software update was disregarded by Brownlee, who argued that his review should reflect the consumer experience of those receiving their vehicles without the update.

Fisker has announced the upcoming Ocean OS 2.0 update, promising a comprehensive list of fixes and improvements, including revised torque distribution, automatic vehicle hold, enhancements to the solar roof, and various performance optimizations. These updates aim to address the myriad issues identified by early users and reviewers, potentially salvaging the Ocean’s reputation.

The Fisker Ocean’s rocky start highlights the challenges facing new entrants to the EV market. Software reliability has become as crucial as mechanical integrity in modern vehicles, particularly EVs, which rely heavily on digital interfaces and connectivity for many of their functions.

Fisker’s experience underscores the importance of thorough software testing and development before launching a product to market. It also illustrates the potential for OTA updates to rectify issues post-launch, a feature that has become a hallmark of the EV industry, allowing manufacturers to refine and improve the user experience continuously.

As Fisker works to address the Ocean’s teething problems, the broader automotive industry will be watching closely. The company’s ability to quickly and effectively resolve these issues will not only determine the Ocean’s fate but also serve as a case study for the importance of software in the increasingly digital world of automotive design and manufacturing. For potential customers and EV enthusiasts, the promise of the Ocean OS 2.0 update offers hope that the Fisker Ocean can overcome its initial shortcomings and fulfill its potential as a competitive player in the crowded EV market.

Among the notable improvements are a revised front/rear torque split for better driving dynamics, an automatic vehicle hold feature for added convenience, and a SolarSky upgrade to enhance the functionality of its solar roof. These updates, along with trailer sway mitigation and brake disc wiping, underscore Fisker’s commitment to safety, performance, and the overall driving experience.

The Ocean OS 2.0 update also focuses on personalization and efficiency, introducing standby time controls, driver profiles, and improved energy management to reduce power loss while parked. Additionally, the update promises more reliable key fob performance and enhanced accuracy in trip metering, addressing practical concerns raised by users.

With these improvements, Fisker aims to not only rectify the Ocean’s initial shortcomings but also to highlight the vehicle’s potential as a competitive and appealing option in the electric vehicle market, demonstrating the importance of continuous innovation and software development in modern automotive design.