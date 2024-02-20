Online gaming has become immensely popular with the growth of the Internet. The main reason for this growth lies in the combination of socialization and entertainment.

Even though sheer gaming is already exciting enough for most gamers, being able to chat with someone new adds to the charm of such a gaming experience. What’s more, placing a wager on an online game additionally spices things up.

In the next few paragraphs, read how to play Aviator – one of the most interesting crash games – at a secure and amusing pace.

Careful with Online Mingling

We’ve pointed out the social factor of online games. The chance to meet someone from a different part of the world, practice a foreign language, and have a word or two about the game itself is pleasurable.

Apart from that, discussions with other players can get you some practical hacks. Sometimes it’s good to know what types of multipliers other players have bet on in the Aviator crash game and decide whether to follow suit.

As long as you don’t base your strategy on such small talk, you’re in the safe zone. Contrary to that, giving too much attention to other people’s experiences and relying on their results to boost your own game is not the right path to success. Let’s not keep in mind that many bettors like to brag or even fake their results.

Also, something that worked for others might not yield the desired outcomes for you.

For all these reasons, use the chat option in Aviator for fun and relaxation, rather than a foundation for your own decisions.

Take It Easy with Wagers

When you pay for a license to play a video game online – say, on Steam – there’s no risk of splurging too much money on it. A game costs a certain fixed amount, so you make a one-time payment and focus on the game itself.

In iGaming – and Aviator belongs to this group of games – self-discipline is extremely important in terms of time and asset management.

The first tip here is to determine a certain gaming budget within a definite period and don’t change it.

For instance, you can set a $50 weekly limit and play Aviator a few times a week. Almost every player will sooner or later feel the urge to increase that limit if they spend the allocated assets. All trustworthy online gambling and betting platforms let users limit their wagers and control their losses. That way, playing crash games – Aviator included – is less tempting and more comfortable.

Mind the Return to Player Rate

Return to player (RTP) is a statistical feature that indicates the percentage of money that a casino or online gambling platform returns to punters over a time interval.

Simply put, if players are projected to win $95 for every $100 they invest, the RTP rate is 95%.

In the case of Aviator, the expected long-haul RTP is around 97%. The remaining 3% goes to the house as their edge for arranging and handling the game infrastructure. This commission is charged to keep the casino and its employees in the game, as well.

It’s important to remember that all crash games tilt a bit towards the benefits of the platforms that organize them. This mixture of ups and downs, wins and losses is one of the reasons we play such games. What every player could do is take notes about their win-loss ratio and plan their budgets accordingly.

Wager on Lower Multipliers

Based on a side view of the Aviator game, a newbie might think that betting on higher multipliers would bring more money; this is an illusion.

The possibility that a plane would successfully go past a multiplier of 10x is way much lower than the chance it would make it by the one of 2.00x.

Of course, hitting the bull’s eye with one high multiplier would make a bigger one-time win but it’s highly unlikely you’d go on a winning streak with such tactics.

Here you need to embrace the fact that Aviator is an iGame, just like any other online casino or card room. With the abovementioned RTP in mind, diversify your budget among low and high multipliers, with more wagers placed on lower multipliers.

The Aviator game requires a committed player who’s not lazy to observe and spot certain patterns, while always staying within their own pre-set expenditure limits. Hopefully, the tips above will help you play this crash game with flying colors.