Mobile Gaming Startup Homa Games Raises $50 Million

Homa Games, a startup mobile developer, and publisher, has raised $50 million in a financing round for Series A under the direction of venture capital fund Northzone. French mobile game start-up has been a success, securing in the top 20 most downloaded games on the App Store and Play Store in eight days or less. The funding round comes seven months after the company raised its seed round, which made headlines when it claimed it would generate 250 million downloads by February 2021. That number has since doubled and the company has delivered 500 million installations.

Homa Games was founded by Daniel Nathan and Olivier Le Bas in 2018 and is one of the leading developers and publishers in the mobile games industry with a successful name. As a platform, HOMAs offers an end-to-end digital ecosystem that allows developers to focus on the right ideas, create new features and distribute their products.

HOMA Video Games has developed an impressive SDK to help creators optimize their mobile games with analytics and A / B tests. HOMA Games has developed an all-in-one SDK that helps developers optimize cell match analysis and B / A testing to make it a profitable business. The SDK is on board that helps developers improve their portable games and B & A tests and turns them into a productive endeavor by allowing them to track work on key metrics such as business costs, procurement, maintenance, meeting time, etc.

HOMA Games specializes in hyper-casual and relaxed board games, a phase of mobile gaming business that requires methodical technological innovation-driven solutions. HOMA videogames develop its personal tech stack, which is optimized for the efficiency of sports. Game developers can build prototypes in Unity and submit them to HOMA, which will test their potential and determine whether they are worthy of further exploration. In fact, the top 20 most downloaded games were developed in a maximum of eight days.

HOMA Games is a developer that works with indie game studios to provide them with a complete stack of development tools, data intelligence, revenue generation, and advertising that is rare for larger game studios. The breakthrough production technology that HOMA has developed empowers developers by providing them with a toolkit to maximize their time while making content creation easier and more data-driven.

