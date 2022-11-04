Modern Warfare 2 Is Getting Ranked Mode Sometime In 2023

On Nov. 3, the official Twitter account for Treyarch Studios shared some info on the Modern Warfare 2 getting a Ranked Mode, with thousands of players still commenting on the tweet. Call of Duty studio Treyarch did not confirm a specific date for a Ranked Mode coming to the newly released sequel in a tweet but did say it is working on features surrounding Ranked Play before that time. According to Treyarch Studios, The success of these modes has contributed directly to the future of Ranked Play, hinting that feedback from the community could influence a new Ranked Play mode for Modern Warfare 2.

In addition, to confirm that Ranked Play will arrive in 2023, Treyarch revealed a few details on what this would involve. Hardcore Call of Duty fans will be glad to hear that Ranked Play is coming to Modern Warfare 2, although some might be baffled by the fact it is taking until 2023 for its release.

While fans will have to wait until 2023 to jump into Ranked Play, MW2 is set to launch with the CDL Moshpit mode on Nov. 16, the day Season 1 arrives. Ranked Play at Vanguard follows Call of Duty League rules, and to do so, Modern Warfare 2 will introduce the CDL Moshpit mode with Season 1 arriving on Nov. 16.

While a number of Modern Warfare IIs multiplayer modes are up and running, Ranked Play remains a work in progress for developer Treyarch, with the company still working away at features like Leaderboards, Competitive Rewards, Distinct Skill Divisions, and an exclusive Ranked Mode. Treyarch said that they would be working with their partners to ensure that Ranked Play has an array of competitive modes, skill-division ranking, and prominent skill ratings.

#CONFIRMED: Ranked Play arrives on #ModernWarfare2 in 2023, and we're working with our partners to deliver: Competitive Modes ✅

Ranked Skill Divisions ✅

Visible Skill Ratings ✅

Top 250 Leaderboard ✅

Competitive Rewards ✅ More details to come! — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 2, 2022

As Treyarch moves to run Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 2, other in-game modes will be retired by Nov. 22, 2022. Players are advised to get all rewards that remain on either game mode prior to November 22, so that is another couple of weeks before Treyarch closes Ranked Play for now. While those playing Call of Duty Ranked Modes on other titles will have to make haste before rewards disappear.

While there has been plenty of speculation about the status of Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 2, and exactly when it may make its way into-game, Treyarch has confirmed that the mode is slated for an imminent 2023 release, although an exact date has not been confirmed just yet. While an official date has yet to be announced, we should expect this in early 2023, since fans have been clamoring for the inclusion of ranked play for some time now, and this will coincide with the beginning of Stage 2 in Call of Duty League Season in 2023.