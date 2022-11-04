Workers starts protests in Spain demanding higher wages

Amidst high inflation and possibilities of an economic slowdown, thousands of workers in Spain took to streets on Thursday demanding higher wages. Spanish economy has been witnessing high inflation rates and consumer price index levels for past few months.

The protest marches which happened on the streets of the capital, Madrid was organised by major trade unions in the country, UGT and CCOO. Members of UGT and CCOO walked down the streets of Madrid shouting the slogan “Salary or Conflict”.

The workers and the labour unions are demanding a hike in the minimum wages as they are finding it tough to match expenses with income in the current economic situation. Minimum wage is currently posted at 1000 Euros in Spanish.

High inflation rates and increase in consumer price index had increased the prices of essential commodities which are used by Spaniards on a daily basis. This triggered a living cost crisis which can only be solved by reduction in prices or increase in salary. As the inflation is showing slow deceleration, common working class people have no other choice but to demand higher pay.

Economists and market analysts had earlier predicted that deceleration of Inflation would not be as fast as how it went up. This is due to the deep impact of inflation on the domestic economy of a country.

Carmen Troyano, a 55 year old protestor said that due to current unfortunate incidents, prices of commodities have gone up and he is finding it difficult to cover basic needs with the current salary level. According to Caritas, a catholic charity organisation, three out of ten families in Spain does not have enough financial resources to have a dignified living condition.

The president of Spain’s CEOE business owners association, which negotiates with labor unions and the government on salaries, said there could be raises as long as they weren’t indexed directly to inflation.

Energy crisis caused by Russian special military operation in Ukraine had triggered an increase prices of fuel. Supply chain crisis which accompanied the fuel crisis made things worse for economy of Spain, pegging inflation at historic highs. Inflation in Spain peaked this summer at 10.8% in July and moderately slowed to 7.3% in October.