MoEngage secured $25M in Series C led by Eight Roads Ventures

MoEngage, a B2B startup focused on the customer engagement space, has now secured $25 million in the funding round of Series C led by the Eight Roads Ventures with the participation from its US-based F Prime Capital and Sister Fund.

The round also saw participation from existing investors Ventureast and Matrix Partners.

“The latest round of funding will help us reach more brands and empower them with the next-generation customer engagement platform built for the mobile-first world that is easier to use, fully integrated, and intelligent,” said Raviteja Dodda, Founder and CEO, MoEngage.

Shweta Bhatia, Partner, Eight Roads Ventures, said, “What differentiates MoEngage from other engagement platforms is the combination of their ever-evolving AI-enabled customer journey capabilities, industry-best channel reachability, and top-notch customer support.”

“MoEngage has gained the trust of marquee enterprise customers globally and further strengthened their position as market leaders in the mobile-first customer engagement and analytics space. We’re privileged to have been early partners with Raviteja and the team, and to have had a ringside view to their growth journey, said Tarun Davda, Managing Director, Matrix India.

Comments

comments