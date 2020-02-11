HooLiv secured funding from Kolte-Patil Family Office

HooLiv, which is a New Delhi based student co-living startup, has now secured an undisclosed amount from the Kolte-Patil Family Office(KPFO).

According to the startup, it will be using these funds to hire across the functions as it looks to expand into the newer cities in India.

Commenting on the investment, Chinmoy Mishra, Co-founder, and CEO of HooLiv, said,

“We believe the fundamentals of starting and scaling a business in any field remains the same, and this is where we look to leverage on our past experience of having taken a venture from idea to execution to exit. Additionally, our strength in technology can play a crucial role in streamlining and optimising a lot of the processes involved in running and managing student accommodations. The capital raised will help us make key hires across verticals and set the base for our expansion into other cities across the country.”

Speaking about the investment Rajesh Patil, Mentor of Kolte Patil family office, said,

“The strategic investment in HooLiv gives us a chance to not only collaborate with an experienced team but also step in with our understanding of the nuances of the real estate sector.”

