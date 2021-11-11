Log In Register
monday.com Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Number of Customers with $50k ARR growth accelerated to 231% year over year

Ayush Bansal
BusinessMarkets

On Wednesday, Monday.com Ltd. reported its financial results for the third quarter. Monday.com beat the analysts on both revenue and profit in the third quarter of 2021 and raised fourth-quarter guidance.

The revenue of the company is almost double with 95 per cent from the last prior quarter from $42 million to $83 million. The analysts’ consensus forecast for revenue had been $74.7 million and the company’s own guidance was $74-75 million.

GAAP operating loss was $29.2 million compared to a loss of $40.6 million, in the third quarter of 2020; GAAP operating margin was negative 35%, compared to negative 95% in the third quarter of 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $3.8 million, with a positive adjusted free cash flow of $2.9 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of negative $7.2 million and negative $7.8 million of adjusted free cash flow, in the third quarter of 2020.

monday.com cofounder and co-CEO, Roy Mann said, “We achieved another strong quarter of top-line growth driven by the continued rapid adoption of our Work OS by new customers along with expansion within our existing customer base.
“Cofounder and co-CEO Eran Zinman added, “Third quarter performance demonstrates that our platform’s unique low-code no-code technology is enabling more organizations to achieve their business goals by accelerating digitization and creating a unified workspace.”

 

Non-GAAP operating loss was $9.4 million compared to a loss of $30.9 million, in the third quarter of 2020; non-GAAP operating margin was negative 11% compared to negative 72%, in the third quarter of 2020.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.65 compared to GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $3.74, in the third quarter of 2020; non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.26 compared to non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.81, in the third quarter of 2020.

Financial Outlook:

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2021, monday.com currently expects:

Total revenue of $87 to $88 million, representing year-over-year growth of 74% to 75%.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $23 million to $22 million.

 

Financial Statement:

MONDAY.COM LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; Unaudited)

Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

83,018

$

42,592

$

212,605

$

110,981

Cost of revenue

10,213

6,333

27,245

15,807

Gross profit

72,805

36,259

185,360

95,174

Operating expenses:

Research and development

19,875

12,620

51,727

32,052

Sales and marketing

67,443

57,871

191,548

134,452

General and administrative

14,698

6,415

36,612

17,511

Total operating expenses

102,016

76,906

279,887

184,015

Operating loss

(29,211)

(40,647)

(94,527)

(88,841)

Financial expense (income), net

220

(239)

985

(729)

Loss before income taxes

(29,431)

(40,408)

(95,512)

(88,112)

Income taxes (tax benefit)

(585)

671

1,177

1,230

Net loss

$

(28,846)

$

(41,079)

$

(96,689)

$

(89,342)

Deemed dividend to preferred shareholders

(4,717)

(8,203)

(14,048)

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

$

(28,846)

$

(45,796)

$

(104,892)

$

(103,390)

Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.65)

$

(3.74)

$

(4.12)

$

(8.65)

Weighted-average ordinary shares used in calculating net loss per ordinary share, basic and diluted

44,267,434

12,240,901

25,475,893

11,952,886

