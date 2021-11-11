What Are the Best Virtual Card Games in 2021?

If you are interested in playing a virtual card game but are new to the world of online card gaming, it can be difficult to know where to start. There are so many games to choose from, picking one is not easy but below you will find details of the best virtual card games in 2021, beginning with Hearthstone.

Hearthstone has been available since March 2014 and although hundreds of virtual card games have been released since, it remains one of the most popular in 2021. The gameplay is simple, making it great for a newcomer to virtual card games but it is fantastic at the same time, which is the perfect combination for any game. Having been available for many years, Blizzard are always releasing new ways to play Hearthstone, with Battlegrounds and Duels some of the latest game mode additions. New cards are released every year and this helps to keep the game fresh. The only criticism of Hearthstone is that unless you are willing to dedicate plenty of time to the game, it can become quite expensive if you want to get hold of the top cards.

If you are willing to use your own money to play virtual card games, something like Teen patti may be of interest. This is a popular card game in India and takes influences from poker and English three card brag. Teen patti is often played during Diwali but you can play Teen patti today for real money or fun.

Another of the leading virtual card games in 2021 is Magic: The Gathering Arena. The physical version of Magic: The Gathering is one of the biggest card games in the world and it has transferred nicely to the virtual world. Despite having a few failed attempts at brining Magic: The Gathering online, Magic: The Gathering Arena, which came out in 2018, is superb. This is not a game you can simply pick up and play in a matter of minutes, the gameplay is often complex but that makes for an excellent online card gaming experience. There are many strategies and gameplay mechanics that make Magic: The Gathering Arena special and if you are willing to spend time learning how to play the game, it is hugely rewarding.

The Witcher is one of the greatest video game franchises of all time and Gwent: The Witcher Card Game follows suit. The game is set in the world of The Witcher, which is appealing to fans of the original game but Gwent: The Witcher Card Game boasts tremendous gameplay, with unique features and plenty of risk taking. This was previously a simple game in The Witcher 3 video game but Gwent has since become of the best virtual card games available today.

Some of the other best virtual cards games to play in 2021 include Eternal Card Game, Legends of Runeterra, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, The Elder Scrolls: Legends, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, and Pokémon TCG Online.