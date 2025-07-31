When it rains heavily during the monsoon, it can lead to floods. Floodwater can cause damage to cars in various ways. During this time of year, it is noticed that a lot of car insurance claims related to water damage are often turned down because the policy doesn’t cover enough or has exclusions. Getting the right add-ons for your car insurance is important to cover a wide range of flood-related damages. This will help you drive confidently with peace of mind during the monsoon season. Protect yourself, avoid fixes that cost a lot of money, and make sure your claims are paid even when the weather is bad.

Introduction

While the rainy season creates an enjoyable atmosphere for long drives, it also brings along various problems. Waterlogged roads, poor visibility, and slippery surfaces can cause unexpected accidents and damage to your car. This can lead to a lot of expense in repair or replacement, without car insurance. Here, a standard policy might not cover all the risks that come with heavy rains and floods. To truly protect your car from monsoon-related damages, you need to be aware of and get a few essential extras. So, when you buy or renew your car insurance online, ensure to buy essential add-ons.

Important Add-ons to Avoid Claim Denial During the Monsoon

During monsoon season, your car needs extra safety beyond what is normally provided a standard comprehensive insurance. Here are some important add-ons that will protect your vehicle from damage caused by rain or flood.

Engine Protection Cover

One of the most common problems during the monsoons is water ingress into a car’s engine, damaging the electrical parts. This can lead to expensive fixes or the replacement of the engine parts. If you have an engine protection add-on, it will cover the cost of repair and replacement. This rider is especially useful if you live or frequently drive through flood-prone areas.

24×7 Roadside Assistance Cover

Breakdowns during the monsoon season can leave you stuck in places that are uncomfortable or even risky. When your car fails, the emergency assistance add-on can help right away with towing, battery jump-starting, flat tyre repairs, and fuel delivery. This service is very helpful when it’s raining heavily, and it’s hard to find a mechanic’s help. The add-on makes sure that you get professional help no matter where you are or what time of day it is. This gives you peace of mind when travelling during the monsoons, when road risks are higher.

Zero Depreciation Cover

Vehicle parts lose value over time due to wear and tear, and this is taken into account by most insurance companies when they settle claims. Components like bumpers, plastic pieces, and rubber parts are especially likely to get damaged during monsoons. There are also chances you may suffer a total loss of the car during a flood. In these cases, if you have zero depreciation cover, you are eligible for the entire claim amount without any deductions for depreciation. This add-on is especially helpful for newer cars with expensive parts.

Daily Allowance Cover

If your car requires extensive repairs after being damaged by a flood, you may need to find alternative means of transportation. The daily allowance add-on gives you a daily payout for a certain number of days when your vehicle is in the garage for repairs. This amount helps cover the cost of taxis, rental cars, or other alternate transportation options. This lets you keep up with your daily routine when your car is under maintenance.

Consumables Cover

Most standard insurance plans don’t cover consumables, which usually need to be replaced after being wet and damaged. For that, you need a consumables cover that compensates for the replacement of engine oil, lubricants, coolants, nuts, bolts, screws, washers, grease, filters, and other similar items. These things may not seem costly, but when put together, they can add up to a lot of money, especially if many components get damaged by water.

Tyre Protect Cover

When it rains, roads full of holes and other debris can cause significant damage to tyres and wheels. Tyre issues are usually not covered by standard insurance, unless the whole car is damaged in the accident. The tyre protection add-on covers the cost of fixing or replacing tyres and alloy wheels damaged by cuts or bursts. This coverage is especially helpful during the monsoons, when the roads get worse and damage to tyres is more likely.

EMI Protection Cover

If your car suffers major damage during the monsoons, taking a long time to repair, this add-on will cover your instalment payments while the vehicle is being repaired. The coverage begins after your car has been in the shop for a specified number of consecutive days. This rider ensures that your loan payments are still made even if you can’t use your car. The benefit generally covers instalments for a set amount of time.

Flood Assistance Cover

This add-on is meant to help during floods and is especially useful during the monsoon season. It covers towing your vehicle from flooded areas, simple repairs done on the spot, taxi reimbursement, and emergency lodging if needed. Some plans also cover flushing and inspecting the engine after it has been in floodwaters to stop damage from getting worse over time. This special add-on takes care of the unique problems that come up during monsoon flooding.

Final Thoughts

People who own cars face unique challenges during the monsoon season that may not be covered by a standard car insurance policy. With the right add-on coverages, you can fill in these gaps in your protection and escape the disappointment and financial stress of having your claim turned down. You should know that these riders can only be purchased with a comprehensive policy and not third-party car insurance. So, choose your basic coverage and add-ons wisely to ensure your car is fully protected during the rainy season.

Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to the policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.