Monument Valley studio Ustwo Games announced today that Monument Valley is finally coming to PC in July, recreating the game’s look and functionality for the platform. Monument Valley and its sequel complete with all of their original content and DLC are coming to PC through Steam on July 12.

As far as pricing goes, both will come at $7.99, and both games will ship with their DLC released before, which includes Ideas Dream and Forgotten Shores for Ustwos Monument Valley, and The Lost Forest for its sequel. The Collection is slated for a Steam release on July 12, 2022, and it will be more than a simple port of the Ustwo Games Monument Valley series. With its isometric perspective and stellar commentary, Monument Valley has grown into a highly-regarded puzzle series, which has been captivating players on mobile since 2015.

Monument Valley was released for iOS and Android devices back in 2014 and is gorgeous and easily one of the most captivating mobile games ever. Eight long years later, it, along with its 2017 sequel, is finally coming to PC, with an updated version, featuring new PC-specific controls schemes, and updated graphics that support ultrawide displays. The updated Panoramic Edition is visually stunning but has a darkly sad backstory of a princess who is in search of forgiveness.

It is worth noting that the hardware requirements for the ports of both games are up and running already on Steam, though for the time being, there is only a minimal setup required for playing. The PC upcoming launch in July marks the first time that either has been made available on PC in an official capacity. In a behind-the-scenes video posted today to YouTube, a few developers discussed the changes they made so these worlds would feel at home on PC, just like they did once upon a mobile device.

Through the environment’s impossibility and illusion-based puzzles, you experience Monument Valley manipulating landmarks and creating evolving paths. You will follow Ros story and her mother’s journey, rediscover independence by way of manipulating monuments, and discover new environments and puzzles. Despite the sticks that mobile games take, there is always bound to be a blockbuster or two that pops up from time to time.

Players have to manipulate buildings and uncover hidden pathways to navigate their way around the game’s surreal world. In both games, players resolve environmental puzzles via switches, divergent paths, and perspective manipulation. The gameplay revolves mostly around manipulating landscapes via pushing, pulling, clicking, lifting, dropping, and a few other more satisfying mechanics, which are all perfectly optimized for mouse controls.