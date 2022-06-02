Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Are Launching On 18th November

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company announced Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the next-generation Pokemon games, will be released globally on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18. The Pokemon Company has revealed its latest teaser for the two new Pokemon mainline games that will arrive this fall, titled, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Scarlet Violet. The new trailer shows a large portion of the worlds from the new mainline Pokemon games, as well as introduces the two new Legendary Monsters, Koraidon (which appears in Scarlet) and Miraodon (in Violet).

The trailer also showed off in-game models for the starting Pokemon, along with Legendaries, some new Pokemon, the cooperative mode, and some other bits. The Pokemon Company also revealed the artwork for the game’s cover, multiplayer features, new characters and Pokemon, and more details about the three starter Pokemon. We also got a look at two of the box’s legendaries, and saw a few new gameplay features, like four-player cooperative play, and what appears to be the ability to swap Pokemon anywhere, at any time, simply by sending the Poke Ball in orbit. Other key details were also confirmed like the inclusion of a 4-player co-op, which would let up to four players explore the game’s world and its dungeons together, as well as allow for trading and battles seamlessly, among others.

Both Legendary mascot Pokemon always stressed battling and trading Pokemon online, but will now let up to four players explore regions online via multi-player. Alongside the series staples like trading and battles between Pokemon, players will be able to explore various locations around the region within these games. On player’s journey into the sports world, players will meet a number of seldom-seen Pokemon, including the following three, used by Nemona in the Nemonas Team.

Pokemon Violet and Scarlet were first announced back in February, and are the latest attempts at moving the series toward a more open-world structure, following the release of Sword and Shield in 2019 and this year's Arceus prequel.