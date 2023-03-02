Moody’s Predicts Global Economic Growth to Slow Down in 2023

Moody’s Investors Service has released a report stating that the global economy is expected to slow down in 2023 as various central banks implement monetary policy tightening. This tightening is predicted to have a negative impact on economic activity and employment in most major economies, resulting in a decrease in global economic growth from 2.7 percent in 2022 to 2.0 percent in 2023, before improving to 2.4 percent in 2024.

Furthermore, while inflation is expected to moderate, it is uncertain whether it will decline to central bank targets. Inflation is expected to remain above central bank targets in advanced economies for most of 2023 and 2024. Central banks are expected to keep interest rates restrictive for a longer period than financial markets anticipate in order to moderate demand.

The report highlights that the end of monetary policy tightening is near, but the appropriate number of interest rate increases and how long rates will remain restrictive is uncertain. If financial conditions loosen and undermine central banks’ efforts to control aggregate demand, they may be forced to adopt even more aggressive policy tightening.

The report suggests that there are significant risks to the global economy in the coming years, despite recent positive surprises. Central banks will need to carefully navigate monetary policy in order to balance the need for economic growth with the need to control inflation and maintain financial stability.