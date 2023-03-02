Xbox Games with Gold March 2023 Free Games Revealed

The Xbox Games with Gold program is a monthly offering for subscribers of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, providing them with free games. The lineup for March 2023 has been revealed and Xbox Live Gold members will have exclusive access to these titles for a limited time. The same goes for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, who enjoy all the benefits of Gold, as well as access to hundreds of high-quality titles with Game Pass. Here’s what the March 2023 lineup has in store for gamers.

For the month of March, Games with Gold is offering three games, and Gold subscribers can claim Trüberbrook and Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection throughout the month. Lamentum, on the other hand, will be available from March 16 to April 15.

Trüberbrook is an adventure game that offers players a thrilling mystery-sci-fi experience. The game is set in a parallel universe in the 1960s and is about a young American scientist named Hans Tannhauser, who finds himself in a remote village in rural Germany called Trüberbrook. Despite being on a vacation, Tannhauser ends up having to save the world from impending danger.

Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection is the ultimate World War II strategy game that offers fans an immersive experience. The game includes the main Sudden Strike 4 game, as well as all five previously released DLCs, namely Battle of Kursk, Road to Dunkirk, Finland – Winter Storm, Africa – Desert War, and The Pacific War. Sudden Strike 4 allows players to command British and American, German, or Soviet troops, leading over 100 different units into battle. The game offers over 20 demanding singleplayer scenarios, a challenge-focused skirmish mode, and an ultra-competitive multiplayer mode.

Lamentum is a pixel art survival-horror game that is set in New England in the mid-nineteenth century. The game follows Victor Hartwell, a young aristocrat on a desperate journey to find a cure for his wife’s deadly disease. The game takes place in the darkened halls of Grau Hill Mansion, where the Earl has uncovered ancient secrets and forgotten sciences that could heal Alissa. However, this healing comes at a terrible cost, and players will need to immerse themselves in a nightmare world filled with terrifying creatures to solve the dark secret at the heart of Grau Hill Mansion.

In conclusion, the March 2023 lineup for Xbox Games with Gold is a mix of adventure, strategy, and survival-horror games that offer players immersive experiences. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can take advantage of these free games and enjoy them for a limited time. Trüberbrook, Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection, and Lamentum are all available for subscribers to claim, providing hours of entertainment for gamers everywhere.