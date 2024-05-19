If you’re considering upgrading to an iPhone 15, now is the perfect time. Starting May 20th and running until June 3rd of this year, Apple is increasing the trade-in values for older iPhone models. This limited-time offer can help you save more on the latest iPhone 15 series, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Inside Scoop on the Trade-In Boost

Although Apple hasn’t officially announced this promotion, reliable Apple insider Mark Gurman shared the news on Twitter. Gurman revealed that customers in the U.S. and Canada could benefit from enhanced trade-in values at Apple retail stores if they use the credit towards purchasing an iPhone 15 series model.

How the Trade-In Process Works

Apple makes the trade-in process simple, whether you choose to do it online or in-store.

Online Trade-In Steps

Get the Estimated Value of your Old iPhone: First, visit Apple’s Trade-In page to see how much your current iPhone is worth. After getting your estimate, you can select your new iPhone and proceed to checkout. Get Ready for Farewell: You’ll receive an email with instructions on how to back up your personal data and prepare your device for exchange. Give away your Device: When your new iPhone is delivered, the courier will verify and collect your old device. If you’re picking up your order at an Apple Store, you can bring your trade-in device with you.

In-Store Trade-In Steps

Get Ready for Farewell: Back up your data and prepare your device before visiting the Apple Store. Go to the Apple Store: An Apple Specialist will inspect your device and provide an exact trade-in value. If your device has no trade-in value, Apple can recycle it for free.

Why Trade-In Now?

This limited-time offer is an excellent opportunity to maximize the value of your old iPhone. The additional trade-in credit can make the latest iPhone 15 series more affordable. However, remember that this promotion is only valid for purchases of the 2023 iPhone models. You cannot use the enhanced trade-in values for older models like the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, or iPhone SE. Check out on Apple’s website.

What Are the Current Trade-In Values?

Apple’s Trade-In page lists the current values for various iPhone models. While these values will be higher during the promotion, the exact increase hasn’t been specified. It’s best to check Apple’s website starting May 20th for the updated trade-in values.

Preparing for Your Trade-In

Before trading in your iPhone, there are a few important steps to ensure a smooth process:

Backup Your Data: Use iCloud or iTunes to back up your data. This ensures you don’t lose any important information.

Sign Out of iCloud and Apple ID: This step is crucial to prevent any issues during the trade-in process.

Erase Your Data: Once your data is backed up and no account is signed in, delete all content and settings. This step confirms that your personal information is deleted from the device.

Conclusion

If you’ve been eyeing the new iPhone 15 series, now is the ideal time to make your move. Apple’s limited-time trade-in promotion offers increased value for your old iPhone, making the upgrade more affordable. The process is straightforward, whether you choose to trade in online or in-store. Remember, this offer is only available from May 20th to June 3rd, so don’t miss out on the chance to save more on the latest iPhone models.

For the most accurate and updated trade-in values, visit Apple’s Trade-In page starting May 20th. Upgrade to the iPhone 15 series and enjoy the latest technology with extra savings from your old device.