More than 1,000 duped of crores in pan-India online Ola scooty scam; 16 arrested

On Monday, the cyber crime of Delhi Police swooped on an online country wide India Ola electric scooty scam in which more than 1,000 people have been deceived. Deputy commissioner of police (Outer North) Devesh Mahla told news agency ANI that until now, 16 people have been taken into custody in the case from different parts of the country. These include Karnataka’s Bengaluru, Bihar’s Patna, Haryana’s Gurugram.

The DCP stated that, one of the victims had registered a complaint with the police on October 7 concerning an online scooty fraud – after which they started technical scrutiny and caught the offenders.

According to the police, two people in Bengaluru had created a fake website for Ola electric scooters. Allegedly, as soon as people used to upload their details on their websites, the two culprits shared the mobile numbers and other details of the victims with their gang members in other parts of the country.

Then, these gang members asked each victim to transfer around ₹60,000 to 70,000 in the guise of insurance money and transportation charges of the scooty, as per the information given by the police.

The DCP further added, “We busted the call centre running the scam in Patna and arrested 16 people. 114 SIM cards, over 60 mobile phones, and seven laptops have been seized and 25 bank accounts with over ₹5 crore transactions have been traced. At least 1,000 victims are connected so far with the scam.”