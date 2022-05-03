More than half of Elon Musk’s Twitter followers appear to be fake

According to an internet auditing program, more than half of billionaire Elon Musk’s Twitter followers are fake. The news comes just days after Mr. Musk announced a $44 billion agreement to buy the microblogging platform.

According to the findings of the SparkToro audit, 53.3 percent of Mr. Musk’s followers are fraudulent, meaning they are either spam accounts, bots, or inactive.

Any Twitter user can use the program to determine how many of their followers are phony. NDTV, on the other hand, is unable to verify the results displayed by SparkToro.

Mr. Musk has 90 million Twitter followers.

“This audit analyzes a sample of 2,000 random accounts from the most recent 100,000 accounts that follow elonmusk, then looks at 25+ characteristics connected with spam/ bot/low-quality accounts,” SparkToro informed The Independent.

On the result page of its audit, SparkToro said, “Accounts with a similar-sized following to @elonmusk have a median of 41% fake followers. This account has a higher percentage of phony followers than the majority.”

Mr. Musk is currently working on finalizing his acquisition of Twitter. He promised that it would be devoid of bots and spam accounts.

Elon Reeve Musk FRS is a business magnate, entrepreneur, and investor. He is the creator, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX; an angel investor, Tesla, Inc.’s CEO, and Product Architect; the founder of The Boring Company; as well as the co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI. Musk is the world’s wealthiest individual, based on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and the Forbes real-time billionaires list, with an estimated worth of roughly US$252 billion as of April 2022.

Musk is the CEO and Chief Engineer of SpaceX, an aerospace manufacturer, and space transportation services company he started in 2002. He joined electric vehicle startup Tesla Motors in 2004 as chairman and product architect, eventually becoming CEO in 2008. He was a founding member of SolarCity, a solar energy services company that was later purchased by Tesla and renamed Tesla Energy.

He co-founded OpenAI, a nonprofit research organization dedicated to friendly artificial intelligence, in 2015. He co-founded Neuralink, a neurotechnology business that develops brain-computer interfaces, and The Boring Company, a tunnel construction company, in 2016. He also agreed to buy Twitter, a major American social networking service, for $44 billion in 2022. Musk has proposed a high-speed vactrain transit system called the Hyperloop.