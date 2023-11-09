Mortal Kombat 1 nears 3 million copies sale

As Warner Bros. Discovery director David Zaslav claimed, NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat 1 is approaching the 3 million milestone. Throughout the organization’s most recent earnings call, he noted that the combat game has done well since its release in mid-September for the PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

The game, which served as a global reset for the long-running fighting genre, was expected to be a major driver of WB’s gaming business this year. It was also the first game released by NetherRealm following the WB Discovery merger, which left the games department unscathed by the bigger media purge and canceled projects.

During an investor’s meeting, David Zaslav said,

For over a decade, games have been a highly strong and consistent segment for Warner Bros.,” said Zaslav. “We benefited from Mortal Kombat 1’s release.” We published two of the top ten console games in the business in 2023.”

Success expectations for upcoming Games

The next game would be the Hogwarts Legacy, which he described as the number one game this year. The action-packed RPG, created by Avalanche Software, has more than 700 million hours of gameplay to date and will be released for the Nintendo Switch in a few weeks.

In an interview with Hogwarts, Zaslav stated that its success in 2023 helped develop and revive the Harry Potter series. He indicated earlier this year that JK Rowling’s children’s fantasy tales would be revived with an HBO series.

Looking ahead, WB’s games division, according to Zaslav, will place a larger emphasis on live-service titles, as well as cross-platform launches and free-of-charge extensions.

“At the end, we aim to drive participation and monetization of cycles that are longer and at higher levels,” he went on to say.

Zaslav continued saying,

“We are right now undersized and see an excellent chance for generating greater post-purchase profits. We’re clearly punching above our weight and we’re just getting started.”

WB’s live-service products will include the free-to-download and-play game MultiVersus and Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in a short period of time. The former, developed by Player First Games, saw sustained success due to a prolonged testing period before going offline in June in preparation for a full release in 2024.

Meanwhile, Suicide Squad was supposed to be released this past May before being pushed back to February 2024. The co-op title, which stars a cast of DC Comics villains, has received lukewarm reviews as the broader live-service sheen disappeared throughout 2023.

Rating of MK 1

With Metascores ranging from 82 (PC) to 85 (XBOX), Mortal Kombat 1 earned generally favorable feedback. On Steam, the game presently has a comparably positive rating, with 74% of over 10,000 user reviews being positive. It also reached a peak of 38,129 concurrent players on the platform, placing it among the top three titles in the genre by that statistic.

The Mortal Kombat series as a whole has grossed over 80 million units around the world, according to the new MK1 data. It is a great success for the game as well as the gaming organization Warner Bros.