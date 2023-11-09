How to Get Gifs on iPhone Keyboard

In the dynamic realm of digital communication, self-expression transcends verbal exchanges. GIFs are becoming the preferred way to add comedy, emotion, or even just a little pizazz to your messaging. This helpful guide will show you how to get GIFs on your iPhone keyboard if you’re an iPhone user who wants to improve your messaging skills.

Step 1: Update your iOS device

Ensure that the running system on your iPhone is up to date before exploring the world of GIFs. To make sure you have the most recent version of iOS, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update. By taking this step, you can be sure you’re using the most recent features, such as any keyboard functions upgrades.

Step2: Make the GIF Keyboard active

A GIF search function is built into the native iOS keyboard, albeit it may not be activated by default. To make it active, take these actions:

Launch the iPhone’s Settings app.

After swiping down, select “General.”

Choose “Keyboard.”

Turn “Emoji Suggestions” and “Predictive” on and off.

If you enable these settings, the GIF keyboard will be prepared for use as soon as you begin typing.

Step 3: Add a GIF app in

To truly realise the GIF-tastic potential of your iPhone keyboard, you might want to install a particular GIF app. Giphy, Tenor, and GIF Keyboard are a few well-liked choices. Here’s how you go about it:

Launch the App Store on your iPhone.

Locate your favourite GIF app (like Giphy, for example).

Download and install the app.

Open the application and follow any setup instructions.

After installation and setup, the programme seamlessly interacts with your keyboard, simplifying the process of selecting GIFs.

Step 4: Using GIFs in Conversations

Now that everything is in place, go ahead and send out GIFs in your mails. This is how you do it:

Start a new message or respond to an existing one by opening the Messages app.

To access the keyboard, simply tap the text input field.

Find the emoticon (emoji keyboard) with a smiling face icon next to the space bar.

You can swipe left or right until the “GIF” option appears.

Step 5: GIF Search and Sending

It’s time to select the ideal GIF and send it now that you have access to the GIF keyboard. Take these actions:

On the keyboard, tap the “GIF” option.

Enter terms associated with the GIF you’re looking for using the search bar.

Look through the results, selecting a GIF by tapping on it.

In your message, click the “Send” button to share the GIF.

Step 6: Keep Your Best GIFs

Do you want to save a collection of your most well-liked GIFs for easy access? You can save GIFs to a personal library using a lot of GIF programmes. Here is a brief how-to:

Check the app for your favourite GIF.

Search for a menu item that says “Add to Favourites” or “Save to Library.”

You may use the app to access your saved GIFs at a later time.

You’re now prepared to dazzle your pals with a carefully chosen collection of GIFs that reflect your own aesthetic.

In summary

One easy method to improve your messaging experience is to add GIFs to your iPhone keyboard. You can transform your text interactions into vibrant and engaging talks by following a few simple steps to uncover an infinite supply of animated expressions. So, proceed, adhere to these instructions, and let the GIFs speak for themselves!