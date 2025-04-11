In a significant move that underscores the growing momentum in India’s digital healthcare space, Mosaic Wellness, the parent company of well-known wellness platforms Man Matters, Bodywise, and Little Joys, has raised $20 million in a fresh funding round led by Think Investments. With this round, the company’s valuation has surged to $400 million, cementing its position as a key player in India’s healthtech ecosystem.

Credits: Entrackr

As the company maintains its aim of providing men, women, and children nationwide with cheap, accessible, and solution-oriented wellness products, the capital infusion will be used for growth projects, service expansion, and general corporate reasons. This post will discuss how Mosaic Wellness is transforming digital healthcare in India, as well as the company’s remarkable growth trajectory, recent funding, and future plans.

From Idea to Impact: The Birth of a Healthtech Pioneer

Founded in early 2020 by Revant Bhate and Dhyanesh Shah, Mosaic Wellness was created to address a massive gap in India’s healthcare market—digitally-driven, personalized wellness platforms that cater to the unique needs of different demographics.

What started as an insight quickly turned into a digital-first health revolution:

Man Matters launched in May 2020, offering services focused on men’s health, including hair loss, performance, nutrition, and mental well-being.

Bodywise, introduced in May 2021, aimed to empower women through a range of teleconsultations, supplements, and care products tailored to their specific health needs.

Little Joys, the youngest brand launched in 2022, brought children’s wellness into focus with a mix of nutrition, immunity, and growth support solutions.

Together, these platforms provide telemedicine consultations, science-backed supplements, and consumer wellness products, all accessible at the tap of a screen.

Financial Performance: Numbers That Speak

Mosaic Wellness’s journey has been nothing short of spectacular.

In FY22, the company clocked ₹78.3 crore in revenue—a sixfold jump from the previous fiscal year. But the real momentum came in FY23, when revenues soared past ₹200 crore. And now, in FY24, Mosaic Wellness has reported ₹333 crore in revenue, marking a 61% year-over-year growth.

What’s more impressive is that this growth has been accompanied by fiscal discipline. The company successfully reduced its losses by 37% in FY24, a rare feat in the hyper-competitive and capital-intensive digital health space.

Strategic Backing & Funding Timeline

This latest $20 million raise adds to Mosaic Wellness’s steadily growing funding history.

In December 2019, even before the official launch of any platform, Mosaic raised $10 million in a seed round from marquee investors including Sequoia Capital India, Elevation Capital, Matrix Partners India, and angels like Jitendra Gupta, Kunal Shah, and Jaydeep Barman.

A $24 million Series A followed in November 2021, led by Sequoia Capital India, reinforcing investor confidence in the brand’s direction and performance.

With the Think Investments-led round in 2025, the total capital raised now exceeds $50 million.

These backers not only bring funding but also strategic insight and network access, helping Mosaic Wellness scale faster and smarter.

The Road Ahead: Expansion, Innovation, and Impact

With this fresh capital, Mosaic Wellness plans to expand its footprint, launch new product categories, and deepen its digital consultation offerings. The goal? To make holistic wellness accessible to every Indian, regardless of age or gender.

The company is also expected to explore tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where access to quality healthcare remains a challenge. Its digital-first approach, combined with affordable pricing and expert-backed solutions, makes it well-positioned to disrupt conventional models of healthcare delivery.

Credits: Glassdoor

Final Thoughts

Mosaic Wellness isn’t just building brands—it’s building a new way of looking at health. By catering to men, women, and children with targeted platforms, the company has carved out a niche that is broad, scalable, and deeply impactful. As it marches toward greater heights, Mosaic Wellness is not just transforming the healthtech landscape; it’s redefining wellness for the digital generation.