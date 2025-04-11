Amid weakening sales in its traditional strongholds—the United States, China, and Europe—Tesla is steering its focus toward the Middle East, debuting this week in Saudi Arabia. With showrooms launching in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam on April 11, the EV giant is hoping to spark fresh demand in a region still dominated by gas-guzzling trucks and SUVs.

A New Cybertruck Enters the Arena

In a strategic move, Tesla introduced a new rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Long Range Cybertruck on its regional website—one that has yet to hit U.S. roads. Promising a Tesla-estimated range of 350 miles, the lighter RWD model trims off 515 pounds from the all-wheel-drive (AWD) version. However, it’s slower, clocking 0-62 mph in 6.6 seconds, compared to the tri-motor variant’s blistering performance. The top speed is consistent at 112 mph, while towing capacity drops by 3,500 pounds, maxing out at 7,500 pounds.

Though Tesla hasn’t disclosed pricing, the model is expected to be the most affordable Cybertruck yet, aimed at first-time EV buyers in the region. Industry analysts believe it could arrive in the U.S. later this year, potentially expanding Tesla’s appeal among cost-conscious customers.

Tapping into Saudi’s EV Aspirations

Saudi Arabia remains an early-stage market for electric vehicles, with EVs making up just 1% of all car sales in 2024. However, the Kingdom has ambitious plans: aiming for 30% EV adoption by 2030 as part of its Vision 2030 roadmap to reduce fossil fuel dependence and diversify the economy.

The launch coincides with the government’s newly formed Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company, tasked with installing 5,000 EV chargers across the country by the end of the decade. This signals a supportive ecosystem for Tesla, despite historical friction.

A Rocky Road with Rivals

Tesla’s entry into the Saudi market comes years after a failed partnership with the country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). In 2018, a much-publicized fallout between Elon Musk and PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan stalled expansion. But with fences seemingly mended, Tesla is now ready to compete head-on in a region that’s rapidly warming up to electric mobility.

That competition includes China’s BYD, which has already gained traction in Saudi Arabia, and U.S.-based Lucid Motors, backed by the PIF to the tune of billions. Lucid even established a local assembly plant for its Air electric sedan in 2023, giving it a manufacturing foothold Tesla currently lacks.

Can the Middle East Offset Global Declines?

The Middle East expansion may provide a short-term cushion for Tesla, but it won’t resolve its global headwinds. Sales have plummeted across major European nations in 2025, while both China and the U.S.—its largest markets—have also posted double-digit declines. Some U.S. consumers have distanced themselves from the brand due to Musk’s polarizing political presence.

Still, tapping into oil-rich yet EV-aspirational Saudi Arabia could offer Tesla a fresh pool of buyers. With the Cybertruck finally making a regional debut—albeit in a scaled-down form—Tesla hopes to reignite excitement and stabilize its global performance. The next few quarters will reveal whether this pivot pays off.