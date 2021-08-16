Mostbet review: official website, registration, line, and bonuses

Check out the current Mostbet review if you want to place bets on the website of a legal online bookmaker. The company has obtained the Curacao license. So far, Mostbet has earned the respect and recognition of betters from 93 countries of the world. It offers to bet on approximately 30 sports including esports.

More than 1,000,000 people use the operator’s services, and at least 800,000 bets are made daily on its website. You can personally see the quality of Mostbet’s service without spending your money. Just register, make a deposit, and receive a sports bonus – 125% up to INR 25,000.

Details about Mostbet

The bookmaker entered the betting market 12 years ago. During this period, it managed to earn the respect of millions of bettors from Asia, Europe and America. A legal bookmaker allows you to bet on the most popular sports, including cricket, kabaddi, field hockey, tennis, e-sports. Also, users have access to sections with:

Live-Games;

Toto;

Poker;

Lotteries;

Virtual sports;

Online casino;

Games with live dealers.

The Mostbet website has been translated into 25 languages ​​of the world, which makes it easy for players from different countries to find the information they need. You can open a gaming account in 19 currencies, including Indian rupees.

One of the strongest sides of the company is its excellent bonus program. New users have a choice of 2 bonuses:

125% to the deposit for sports betting;

125% to the deposit + 250 FS for playing in an online casino.

The bookmaker encourages active betting by offering a free bet for every 5 sports bets.

How to register at Mostbet?

To play for real money, you need to create an account. The procedure is standard and does not take much time. Open the registration form by clicking on the button of the same name in the upper-right corner of the site. Then choose one of 3 ways to create an account:

By phone;

By e-mail;

Through social media networks.

You should also indicate the currency of the account and the promotional code if any. Don’t forget to choose one of the two new depositors’ bonuses.

How to get verified in Mostbet?

Profile verification is a procedure that all players go through in order to increase the security of their accounts. It is also necessary to screen out underage users and prevent multi-accounting. To avoid problems with the first withdrawal of money, it is advisable to verify your identity immediately after registration:

Fill out the form in your profile. Go to the section with account data and enter your first and last name, country of residence, date of birth, phone number. Send photos of your documents to the support. Take a photo of your identity document and send it to support. This can be a copy of your passport, driver’s license, ID card, bank statement.

Sometimes security officials ask players to go through a video conference, where they need to show documents.

Site design and functionality

There are no unnecessary elements in the design of the site, and the design itself is made in white and blue colors. On the start page, under the advertising banner, there is a panel with the main sections:

Line;

Live;

Casino;

Live-Games;

Live Casino;

Stock.

Below is a link for downloading a mobile client for Android and iOS. To open the main menu, click on the button in the upper-right part of the screen. From there you can go to the profile, sections with promotions, bet history, tournaments, virtual sports, poker, and toto.

What sports are available at Mostbet?

The company is focused on betters from different countries of the world, therefore it covers the events of the most popular disciplines. Mostbet line has:

Football;

Tennis;

Cricket;

Basketball;

Handball;

Kabaddi;

Australian football;

Rugby;

Pesapallo;

Baseball;

Hockey;

Boxing;

Table tennis;

Hurling;

Beach volleyball;

Snooker;

Badminton;

Martial arts;

American football;

Chess;

Floorball;

Water polo;

Field hockey;

Cybersport.

In the section with bets on current games, events are sorted by start time and sports. Matches of interest can be added to Favorites.

If the Mostbet review was interesting to you, join the international betting community right now!