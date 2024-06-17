If you’re on the lookout for a reliable mid-range smartphone with impressive features, the Moto Edge 50 Pro might be the perfect choice for you. Launched in April this year, this sleek device with its powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor has garnered significant attention.

Now, Flipkart is offering an exciting deal on the Moto Edge 50 Pro, making it even more appealing. Here’s everything you need to know about this fantastic offer.

Special Discount for Moto Edge 50 Pro on Flipkart

The Moto Edge 50 Pro is now available on Flipkart for just Rs 29,999, down from its original price of Rs 36,999. But the savings don’t stop there. HDFC credit card users can avail an additional bank offer of Rs 2,000 on non-EMI transactions, bringing the effective price down to Rs 27,999.

This makes the Moto Edge 50 Pro an excellent deal for those looking to upgrade their smartphone without breaking the bank.

Key Specifications of Moto Edge 50 Pro

The Moto Edge 50 Pro features a stunning 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display. The panel supports True Color Pantone Validated certification, ensuring vibrant and accurate colors. With HDR10+ support and a 144Hz refresh rate, you can expect smooth and immersive visuals. The display also boasts a peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits, making it easy to view even under direct sunlight.

Performance

Under the hood, the Moto Edge 50 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, providing robust performance for everyday tasks and gaming. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which is expandable via RAM Boost, ensuring ample space for your apps, photos, and videos.

Battery and Charging

The device houses a 4,500mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting performance throughout the day. It supports 125W TurboPower charging, allowing you to quickly recharge your phone. Additionally, the Moto Edge 50 Pro offers up to 50W wireless charging and 10W wireless power sharing, adding to its convenience and versatility.

Camera System

The Moto Edge 50 Pro is equipped with an impressive triple rear camera setup:

50-Megapixel Main Camera: Features all-pixel focus and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for sharp and clear photos.

13-Megapixel Ultra-Wide + Macro Vision Sensor: Allows you to capture stunning wide-angle shots and detailed macro images.

10-Megapixel Telephoto Camera: Also equipped with OIS, it enables you to take clear zoomed-in photos.

For selfies, the phone includes a high-resolution 50-megapixel front camera with Quad Pixel technology, ensuring excellent selfies and video calls.

Additional Features

AI Photo Enhancement Engine: Automatically analyses and optimizes photos for detail, clarity, color, and background blur.

Style Sync: Uses generative AI to create personalized wallpaper options based on your outfit.

Moto AI: Includes features like AI Adaptive Stabilization to reduce shakiness in videos and more.

Why the Moto Edge 50 Pro is a Great Deal?

The Moto Edge 50 Pro stands out with its sleek design and aesthetic color options, making it not just a powerful device but also a stylish accessory. The Mega Blue color option available on Flipkart adds a touch of elegance to the phone.

High-Performance Features

With its powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, high-refresh-rate display, and robust camera system, the Moto Edge 50 Pro is built to handle everything from gaming to photography with ease. The device’s extensive RAM and storage options ensure smooth multitasking and ample space for all your needs.

Affordable Pricing

Originally priced at Rs 36,999, the current offer on Flipkart reduces the price to Rs 29,999, and with the HDFC bank offer, you can get it for as low as Rs 27,999. This makes the Moto Edge 50 Pro an excellent choice for anyone looking to get a feature-rich smartphone at a budget-friendly price.

Conclusion

The Moto Edge 50 Pro, with its powerful specifications and sleek design, is now available at an unbeatable price on Flipkart.

With the significant price cut and additional bank offers, this is the perfect opportunity to get your hands on this high-performance smartphone. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast, a gamer, or someone who needs a reliable and stylish device for everyday use, the Moto Edge 50 Pro is a fantastic choice. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal—head over to Flipkart and grab your Moto Edge 50 Pro today!

