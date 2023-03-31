Moto G13 Smartphone Launched with Helio G85 SoC

Motorola, the popular smartphone manufacturer, has recently launched its budget smartphone, the Moto G13, in the Indian smartphone market. If we have a look at the device overall, the device is packed with a range of features and specifications that make it a great option for those looking for an affordable smartphone. However, if you are among the people who have been looking towards getting in hands with a great phone for budget-friendly pricing, then here we have got you covered with all the updates you need to know:

Moto G13 Smartphone – Complete Details on the specification side

Let’s take a look at the specification side now, so if you happen to open the box of the phone first thing you will notice is the display of the phone where if we have a look at the display here you will see this phone coming with the latest and biggest 6.5-inches display and as the phone is built for a budget-friendly tag, the peak resolution you will be getting here is only around 1600×720 pixels. Also the display supports 90 Hz faster refresh rate too.

Let’s now move to the processor side! To get you covered with all updates about the smartphone and provide great power to the phone, the smartphone has been powered with the latest new MediaTek Helio G85 processor which is among the most capable chipset for a budget-friendly price tag.

The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and also you get another option for storage which is 64GB too. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging, which should provide plenty of power to last through the day.

In terms of cameras, the Moto G13 features a triple-lens camera system on the back, with a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The device also comes with an 8MP front-facing camera that is perfect for taking selfies and making video calls.

The device runs on the latest Android 13 operating system out of the box, and as a piece of good news, it’s been promised by the company that the phone will be providing an overall update for 1 year and 3 years of security updates too. To provide a great set of multimedia experience, the device is also equipped with the support for Dolby Atmos audio which you will be getting stereo effects with its dual stereo speakers.

Moto G13 – Price

If you are planning to buy this phone right now, then you will be able to get in hands with the Moto G13 in two color options which include Lavender Blue and Matte Charcoal the smartphone can be bought for a price tag of Rs 9,999 for the lower end variant and for as part of the introductory offer, you will be getting cashback worth of Rs. 50 from Relianjo Jio for Rs. 419 recharge plan and the additional Rs. 500 Myntra Gift Voucher exclusively for Jio Customers or customers shifting to Jio.

Conclusion

Overall, the Moto G13 is a great option for those looking for an affordable smartphone that comes with a range of features and specifications. With a powerful processor, a large display, and a great camera system, this device is sure to impress.