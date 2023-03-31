What Does It Take To Get Verified On Instagram?

Getting verified on Instagram can be a great way to establish your online presence and gain credibility. Learn how to get verified on Instagram with our comprehensive guide. From building a strong following to establishing your brand identity, we’ve got you covered.

In This Article

What Is Instagram Verification?

Process of Getting Instagram Verified

Using A Service Provider For Verification

Level Up Your Instagram Game: Tips For Instagram Verification Success

Benefits Of Verification

Wrapping Up

Instagram verification is not only a status symbol; it can also provide many benefits to users, including increased visibility, access to exclusive features, and enhanced security. It’s a blue checkmark next to their username that many users strive to obtain.

But with so many users competing for that coveted blue checkmark, how to get verified on Instagram?

This article will explore the prerequisites, process, and benefits of getting Instagram verification. We’ll also cover some tips on how to increase your chances of getting that elusive blue checkmark.

Whether you’re an influencer, a brand,or just a regular user looking to boost your social media presence, read on to learn more about how to get the verified check on Instagram.

What Is Instagram Verification?

Instagram verification is a process to build the authenticity of an Instagram account. It is a blue checkmark badge that appears next to the account’s name on the profile. This badge symbolizes the person, brand, or organization it claims to be.

Instagram verification is important as it helps build up the trust and credibility of the account. It also helps users identify between fake or impersonated accounts and genuine ones.

When the account is verified, they are more likely to be noticed and followed by users and appear higher in search results. It is particularly useful if you are an influencer or celebrity and own a business that uses Instagram to promote your brand or product.

As updated by Hypeauditor, there are 6.5 million Instagram accounts with over 1,000 followers. However, only 3.26% have a verification mark, and the other 96.74% are normal Instagram users.

However, Instagram verification does not guarantee the quality or value of the account’s content. With that said, accounts that are verified may still not abide by Instagram’s terms of service or post inappropriate content.

Process Of Getting Instagram Verified

The verification process can seem daunting, but it is essential to follow the guidelines set by Instagram that will increase your chances of success.

So, how to get verified on Instagram for free?

First, you need to know that the platform does not openly accept verification requests from all users. As Instagram has its set process, it typically grants verification to influencers, celebrities, and brands.

There are several steps to begin the verification process on Instagram:

The first step is ensuring your account complies with eligibility criteria.

Instagram’s requirements for verification include being an established public figure, celebrity, or brand with a significant following.

Your account must be complete, with a profile picture, bio, and public posts.

You should ensure your account adheres to Instagram’s terms of service and community guidelines.

Once you have ensured meeting all of Instagram’s eligibility criteria, the next step is to submit a verification request.

Go to your account settings, click the “Request Verification” option, and provide the required information.

You must provide your full name and upload a government-issued ID to verify your identity.

After submitting your request, Instagram will review your application and notify you of the outcome via a notification in the app.

If your request is approved, congratulations! You will receive the coveted blue badge next to your username. So, this is how to get the verified check on Instagram.

Note: It’s important to remember that Instagram receives many verification requests, and the application review process might take some time. So, you must be patient and not get discouraged if you don’t hear back immediately.

You must be persistent and diligent in increasing your chances of getting verified. Ensure your account is complete, with a bio, profile picture, and content that accurately reflects you or your brand.

Additionally, you must consider contacting other verified accounts in your niche to establish connections and build credibility.

Using A Service Provider For Verification

While dreaming of that elusive blue checkmark for your Instagram account, one way is to buy instagram verified badge.

And while it’s certainly possible to try and navigate the process independently, it is time-consuming, confusing, and requires a lot of patience.

This is where Skweezer can help take you through the simple process to buy Instagram verification badge that is not only free of cost but also one of the trusted service providers.

You can do the free eligibility test via https://skweezer.net/instagram-verified to check whether or not you are qualified to get an Instagram verification badge.

All you need to do is follow the simple process to get Instagram verification service free of cost:

Fill up the form that requires your email id and username. This information will be used to verify your account if it qualifies.

After you have surpassed the eligibility criteria, the submission process begins. Submission, and you finally get to ripe all the perks.

So, why buy verified Instagram account?

Using a service provider can save you time and effort in the verification process, and Skweezer, in particular, has a high success rate for getting accounts verified.

Before using any Instagram verification service, it’s important to research and ensure you choose a reputable provider with a track record of success.

And remember, even if you use a service provider, it’s still important to have a complete and credible Instagram account that meets Instagram’s verification criteria.

Level Up Your Instagram Game: Tips For Instagram Verification Success!

Elevating your Instagram presence and establishing yourself as a notable public figure or brand requires much more work and persistence. But this could be the way to go once you get verified with that blue badge next to your name.

However, getting verified on Instagram is not a walk in the park. So we have made a list to help you increase your chances of getting verified on Instagram.

Establish A Strong Brand: Pay attention to how you represent your brand. You must build a strong brand presence on Instagram with consistent content, messaging, and visuals representing your brand. Increase Your Following: Build your following list by posting engaging content regularly and using hashtags to reach a wider audience. Instagram intends to see that you have a significant following with a high level of engagement on your content. Engage With Your Audience: Make sure you respond to comments and direct messages from your followers to show that you are actively engaged with your audience and followers. Verify Your Other Social Media Accounts: Verifying your other social media accounts linked to your Instagram account can increase your chances of getting verified. Instagram wants to see you as a notable public figure or brand outside its platform. Provide Accurate And Up-To-Date Information: Make sure all the information on your Instagram profile is accurate and up-to-date. This includes your bio, profile picture, and contact information that represents your brand. Follow Instagram’s Guidelines: Last but not least, abide by all of Instagram’s guidelines and terms of service to ensure that your account does not violate any policies.

Benefits Of Verification

While getting Instagram verification is not an easy feat, the benefits of having that blue badge can add all the value to your brand and profile. Now we will explore some of the key benefits of Instagram verification for businesses, individuals, influencers, and personal brands.

Here are some Benefits of Instagram Verification:

Increased Credibility: Verification on Instagram creates an extra layer of credibility to your account, making it clear to your followers and community that your account is authentic.

Protection From Impersonation: Instagram verification protects your account from impersonation, as it confirms that your account is the authentic representation of your brand or public figure.

Improved Visibility: Verified accounts on Instagram are more likely to appear at the top of search results, increasing visibility and potentially attracting more followers.

Access To Special Features: Instagram offers additional features and tools to verified accounts, such as access to analytics and insights, special promotions, and exclusive features.

Increased Trust: Being verified on Instagram can increase trust with your followers, customers, and potential partners, as it shows that you have been vetted by the platform and meet their strict guidelines.

Competitive Edge: Verification on Instagram can provide a competitive edge for businesses, influencers, and personal brands, as it sets them apart from the thousands of unverified accounts on the platform.

Whether you’re a business, individual, influencer, or personal brand, Instagram verification offers many benefits. And While the process of getting verified on Instagram can be challenging, the benefits are definitely worth it.

Wrapping Up

So, this was our article on how to get verified on Instagram for free.

Getting verified on Instagram is a highly sought-after achievement with numerous benefits, such as credibility, authenticity, and visibility.

The blue badge next to your name on your Instagram profile symbolizes the authentic representation of your profile as a public figure, celebrity, or brand.

You can apply for Instagram verification service free of cost on app or buy Instagram verification badge via any reputable service provider.

However, Keep in mind that verification is not guaranteed, but with persistence and a focus on building a strong online presence, you can increase your chances of success.