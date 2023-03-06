Motorola Edge+ & Edge 40 Pro New Leaks and Rumors are OUT!

The latest series of the Moto Edge, the forthcoming flagship device from the Chinese tech giant Motorola, has been leaked online! Indeed, it is the brand-new Edge range of smartphones. The Edge+ and Edge 40 Pro smartphone is the model.

Speaking more specifically about the Edge smartphone, it has been stated that Motorola would be releasing several new models, including foldable, affordable, and now, affordable premium Edge series phones. What features will the new Edge+ and Edge 40 Pro smartphones have then? Here is everything we currently know:

Moto Edge+ and Edge 40 Pro – Leaked Specification and Features

As of right now, we don’t know for sure what features the future Edge+ and Edge 40 Pro smartphones will offer, but thanks to these certifications, the smartphone was already featured on numerous certification websites before it was even released. In terms of certifications, it has been stated that the smartphone has received its new HDR10+ Certification, which allows us to verify that the device will have a premium display.

To learn more about the smartphone, it has been reported that the Motorola Edge+ model will come with a larger 6.7-inch, 10-bit OLED display that will also support HDR10+ resolution.

Speaking more specifically about the smartphone display, the device would have a quicker refresh rate of up to 165Hz. The smartphone will be equipped with the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for its CPU, and its three rear-facing cameras will be housed around a 50MP main camera sensor that, of course, supports OIS. Other sensors include a 50MP Ultra wide-angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto sensor too.

Speaking of the specifications for the upcoming Moto Edge 40 Pro, the device will have a 6.6-inch curved OLED display on the front that will allow a quicker refresh rate of up to 165Hz and a maximum resolution of FHD+.

On the subject of the processor, it has been reported that the Motorola Edge 40 Pro smartphone will be equipped with the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Additionally, there have been updates regarding the battery and charging, with the Motorola Edge 40 Pro expected to have a larger 4600mAh battery and faster 125W wired charging capabilities. This phone will have three cameras hidden on the back, just like the Edge+ smartphone.

Motorola Edge+ and Edge 40 Pro – Leaked Pricing?

Talking about the pricing side, as of now we don’t have any updates regarding the pricing of the upcoming Motorola Edge+and Motorola Edge 40 Pro smartphone.