Motorola launches Moto E7 power in India at INR 7,499 only

Motorola has been making some amazing budget phones lately and after its Moto E7 Plus, the company is yet again making a budget mobile phone which it names ‘Moto E7 Power’. This smartphone costs only at INR 7,499 and includes features like 5,000mAh battery capacity, IP52 water-resistant, 4GB of RAM. The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and a Type-C charging port.

According to the company, the smartphone will be available for sale on e-commerce website- Flipkart and as mentioned on the box- it is a ‘Made in India’ product.

Moto E7 Power Features and Specifications:

For starters, the smartphones comes with a big 6.5-inch display that serves max Vision HD+ IPS LCD technology for those bright and vibrant pictures and movies that you view on your E7 Power.

The smartphone comes with easy security technology at the back of the device as it is equipped with a fingerprint scanner and is also having a side button for activating Google Assistant at anytime as per your convenience.

The performance, however, is absolutely stunning with its powerful MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. 4GB of RAM on a smartphone works absolutely insane in terms of speeds and mind you, there are many smartphones out there, that cost way more and still over 2GB or 3GB RAM.

Storing all your images, videos, movies and applications require storage, especially during this time where social media and access to the internet is so easy, one must consider storage as a crucial feature while selecting a smartphone. If you are planning to buy the Moto E7 Power, you will not be disappointed because it comes with 64GB of base storage which is more than enough to save all your data. However, if you still think 64GB is less as per your usage, the Moto E7 Power also comes with an expandable storage option of up to 1 TB through a micro SD Card.

Moto E7 Power Camera:

For your love of photography, Motorola has equipped the Moto E7 Power with 13 MP primary and a macro sensor for great photography and for selfies, you will get a 5MP front camera.

Moto E7 Power Battery:

The Moto E7 Power comes with a 5000mAh battery capacity which means that you will be able to enjoy your smartphone for longer hours before your juice runs out. The company claims that this smartphone will last up to 2 full days without charging.

Moto E7 Power Price:

The Moto E7 Power comes in two variants to serve the needs of different customers.

The 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is priced at INR 7,499 and the 4GB variant with 64GB storage will be available at INR 8,299.

The smartphone will be able on Flipkart from February 26, 2021.