One should never forget the king of mobile phones in India, Nokia phones with its connecting people opening screen. This is the era where Nokia phones were at the forefront of their niche in the Indian mobile market. Slowly and steadily, the company vanished after other market players took its place, but the brand is returning with its ever-trusting name- Nokia.

Recently, Dixon technologies India Limited which is one of India’s leading electronic services space has announced to have joined hands with HMD India to manufacture Nokia smartphones.

The company mentioned in a regulatory filing that Padget Electronics which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dixon technologies has recently entered into a partnership with HMD India to manufacture Nokia smartphones. Furthermore, it was mentioned in the report that Nokia smartphones will be manufactured at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, inside Padget Electronics’ manufacturing facility.

HMD Global which is branded as HMD and Nokia Mobile is headquartered in Finesse and was established after Nokia sold its mobile manufacturing unit to Microsoft back in 2014 but bought it back after two years i.e., in 2016. HMD India started marketing Nokia smartphones and feature phones in December 2016, as mentioned in the company profile.

Having given that backgrounds, Atul B. Lall, Managing Director and Vice President at Dixon technologies says that its wholly-owned subsidiary- Padget Electronics has partnered with HMD Global as the main manufacturers of Nokia smartphone devices in India which he calls an ‘Iconic brand’. He further added that both the companies have developed a trusted foothold on an international level for which the credit goes to their advanced technologies.

Furthermore, he added that at Dixon Technologies, they are sure that with the vision of HMD and Padget Electronics for Nokia with the stringent Industry-leading process, combined with Padget’s and Dixon’s expertise in manufacturing, the company will be able to bring a range of Nokia smartphones to customers in India.

As mentioned in a report by Business Standard, Dixon technologies had reported last year in December that its wholly-owned subsidiary company- Padget Electronics had got into an agreement with Motorola Mobility LLC for manufacturing Motorola smartphones in the country.

According to several websites and reports, the best Nokia flagship device manufactured and marketed by HMD Global is the Nokia 9 PureView which was launched in February last year and is available for INR 44,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage variant on Amazon.