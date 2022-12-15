Motorola planning to launch Moto G13 Smartphone soon in India

Motorola, a Lenovo company, has made a huge comeback after a long absence. It is currently one of the main smartphone makers in both India and the worldwide markets. One of the key reasons Motorola was able to regain traction in the smartphone industry was due to two factors. The first was that it was already a well-established brand.

Back in the 1990s, there were a lot of Motorola phones on the market, and Motorola was one of the main manufacturers at the time. However, things have supposedly changed due to increased competition, and the firm was forced to close its doors. However, especially after Lenovo’s acquisition of the brand, the business has been producing some excellent smartphones at reasonable prices.

There is much more to say about Motorola, but we’ll save it for another piece and return to the new Moto G13 smartphone, which will be available in India soon.

Moto G13 – New Budget phone in India

This new Moto G13 smartphone will be the next addition to Motorola’s G series. With the model name, we may deduce that this smartphone would be one of the more affordable models, with a price tag of less than Rs. 15,000.

How do we know the Moto G13 is on the verge of being released? As for the good news, before launching a smartphone, the brand must submit it for certification approval, and recently, many tipsters reportedly discovered the Moto G13 smartphone listed on the Bureau of India Standards (BIS), indicating that the company is moving through the approvals to launch the phone in India.

Originally, the smartphone was seen on FCC, or Federal Communications Commission, platforms, as well as an NBTC certification site.

Moto G13 – Any hints about the specification?

You are now aware that the smartphone has been discovered on the certification side. This begs the issue of whether these certifications give any information on the specifications of this smartphone, to which the answer is YES, but not totally.

After going deep into the site, we discovered that the smartphone may include a larger battery, said to be approximately 5,000 mAh in capacity, as well as faster-wired charging of up to 20W.

Motorola will use a punch-hole camera on the front, as well as an AMOLED display with support for a higher refresh rate of up to 90Hz. On the chipset front, there are two rumors circulating that either a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G CPU would be used. However, both of these chipsets miss a 5G connection, so you’ll be holding a 4G smartphone.

Motorola will provide the most recent Android operating system out of the box, which is rumored to be Android OS 13, as well as quicker RAM and faster storage with 64GB basic storage choices.

When will it launch?

As of now, we don’t have any updates about the launch, but the launch is expected to be falling in the first quarter of 2023.