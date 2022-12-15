Google Pixel Fold leaked online – Should Samsung worry about it?

It appears that the technological behemoth, Google, has been hard at work on something fantastic for Pixel fans! Google has been noted for its Pixel smartphones for its premium cameras, as well as its flagship software experience.

All these years, we’ve seen Google debut its new Pixel portfolio, particularly its Pixel phones, which become better every year. However, it appears that the corporation intends to broaden its product offering by including additional Pixel items.

The initial move made by Google was to join the audio line, and this is when we saw Google enter the earphones market with their earbuds to fight against Samsung and Apple buds.

Following audio, Google appears to be expanding in terms of smartphones, with only plans for delivering foldable devices revealed. Since Samsung has been a trailblazer when it comes to foldable, it appears like Google will be adding an additional room to the completion. It is also achievable for Google, which is recognized for its superior software optimization. So, will Google take a beating from Samsung? Let’s take a closer look at the situation.

Google Pixel Fold Spotted Online – A tough competition for Samsung?

Let’s discuss what we’ve found out about the Pixel Foldable online. According to the most recent sources, the technology is working on this smartphone and has given the project the codename Felix.

What is its current development stage? If you have been waiting for Google to release its Pixel fold for a long time, we have some excellent news for you.

As of now, the Pixel fold has been seen in the Geekbench listing, which strongly suggests that the smartphone is real and will be released shortly after certifications only.

According to the Geekbench certification, this Pixel fold will be available in two color variants: Chalk White and Obsidian Black. Also, we have learned that the fold will be equipped with an Octa-core processor with a max clock of 2.85GHz, as well as quicker RAM with capacities ranging from 4GB to 12GB.

However, there is no such word for whatever processor brand is utilized. Google will most likely stick with its in-house CPU, the Tensor chipset. For that, we will have to wait a bit longer for specifics to be revealed.

On the design front, the foldable will have a combination of hefty metal and a shiny back on the backside. It will also be the first foldable device to include a dedicated in-display fingerprint sensor. On the camera side, it’s been said that on the front side we will get to see a 9.5MP shooter, and also there will be a triple camera setup on the rear side.

When will Google Pixel Fold launch?

As of now, the launch has been expected to fall in the spring of 2023, let’s hope that it happens in the Google I/O event which is usually scheduled in May of every year.