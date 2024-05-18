Motorola’s upcoming foldable smartphones, the Motorola Razr and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, have created a buzz in the tech community.

Leaked renders and specifications suggest significant upgrades over their predecessors, making these devices highly anticipated. Here’s a comprehensive look at what we can expect from Motorola’s latest offerings, based on the recent leaks and renders shared by tipster Evan Blass (X: @evleaks) and other sources.

Motorola Razr: A Larger Cover Screen and More

The Motorola Razr 50 is set to make waves with its significantly larger cover screen compared to the Razr 40, which was launched in 2023. The leaked images show the new Razr sporting a 3.3-inch curved pOLED cover screen, a substantial upgrade from the 1.5-inch outer display on the Razr 40.

This larger screen is expected to provide more functionality and better usability, making it easier for users to interact with notifications, widgets, and other quick-access features without having to unfold the device.

Inside the Motorola Razr 50

When unfolded, the Razr 50 reveals a large 6.9-inch pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. This promises smooth scrolling and an enhanced viewing experience, whether you’re browsing the web, watching videos, or playing games. The screen also features a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, maintaining a sleek and modern design.

Under the hood, the Razr 50 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. This combination should ensure robust performance for everyday tasks, multitasking, and even more demanding applications.

Camera Capabilities

The Razr 50 will reportedly come equipped with a dual-camera setup on the outside. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, which could be used for ultra-wide shots or depth sensing.

For selfies, the device features a hole-punch camera on the inner screen, though the exact specifications of this camera have not been detailed in the leaks.

Battery and Software

Powering all these features is a 4,200mAh battery, which should provide ample battery life to get through a busy day. Additionally, the Razr 50 will run on Android 14 out-of-the-box, offering the latest features and improvements from Google’s mobile operating system. The device’s dimensions are said to be 171x74x7.2mm, and it will weigh 188g, making it relatively light and easy to carry despite its large screen size.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: More Power and Features

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra builds on the foundation laid by the standard Razr 50 with a few notable enhancements.

The leaked renders show an outer display that is slightly larger than that of the standard Razr 50, providing even more space for interacting with the phone without having to open it.

Premium Design and Colors

The Razr 50 Ultra will be available in three different colorways, adding a touch of personalization and style. While the specific colors have not been detailed, we can expect Motorola to offer a range of options that appeal to various tastes.

Performance Upgrades

One of the key differentiators for the Razr 50 Ultra is its performance. The device is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, a significant upgrade over the MediaTek processor in the standard model.

This, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, should provide top-tier performance, capable of handling the most demanding apps and games with ease.

Advanced Camera System

In the camera department, the Razr 50 Ultra is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, complemented by a 50-megapixel telephoto lens on the outer screen. This setup should offer versatile photography options, from high-resolution shots to detailed zoom images.

Additionally, a 32-megapixel selfie camera will be located in a hole-punch cutout on the inner screen, promising high-quality self-portraits and video calls.

Battery and Durability

Interestingly, the Razr 50 Ultra will reportedly have a slightly smaller battery than the standard model, with a 4,000mAh capacity.

While this might seem like a downgrade, the efficient performance of the Snapdragon chipset should help in maintaining good battery life. Moreover, the Razr 50 Ultra will come with an IPX8 rating for water resistance, adding a layer of durability against spills and splashes.

Final Thoughts

The Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra represent a significant step forward for Motorola in the foldable smartphone market. With their larger cover screens, powerful internals, and sleek designs, these devices are set to offer a compelling alternative to other foldable phones on the market.

The Razr 50, with its MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip and larger cover display, will likely appeal to users looking for a stylish and functional foldable at a competitive price. On the other hand, the Razr 50 Ultra, with its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and enhanced camera system, is geared towards those who want the best performance and features available in a foldable device.

As we await the official launch, these leaks and renders provide an exciting glimpse into what Motorola has in store. If the leaked specifications and designs are anything to go by, the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra could very well set a new standard for foldable smartphones, blending innovation with practicality in a way that’s sure to capture the attention of tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike.