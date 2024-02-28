Dive into the world of upcoming movie releases on Netflix in this writeup. This curated compilation spans licensed films and Netflix Originals set to captivate audiences throughout March 2024. We’ve gathered all available insights to present a comprehensive preview of the noteworthy titles soon to grace the streaming platform.

This month promises an array of cinematic experiences, from dramas to comedies and documentaries. Whether you’re a fan of sci-fi, fantasy, romance, or thriller genres, there’s something for everyone in this exciting lineup. Stay tuned as we unveil the diverse array of films heading your way on Netflix, ensuring you’re in the know about the latest and most anticipated releases.

Spaceman (2024) – Netflix Original

“Spaceman,” a Netflix Original sci-fi movie, is an adaptation of Jaroslav Kalfař’s novel. Featuring Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, and Paul Dano, the film follows the journey of an astronaut who becomes his country’s first space traveler. In space, he encounters a mysterious creature from the dawn of time. Directed by Johan Renck, the movie delves into themes of loneliness, love, and identity.

Bad Exorcist: Easter (2024) – Netflix Original

Directed by Jason Lei Howden, “Bad Exorcist: Easter” is a horror comedy film starring Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving, and Steve Buscemi. A sequel to the 2023 film “Bad Exorcist,” it portrays a hapless priest tasked with stopping a demonic bunny from wreaking havoc during Easter. The film promises a bloody and humorous adventure.

Murder Mubarak (2024) – Netflix Original

Directed by Homi Adajania, “Murder Mubarak” is a mystery thriller film produced by Dinesh Vijan. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, and Karisma Kapoor. Based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel, the story unfolds as a murder investigation takes place in a posh Delhi club. This Netflix Original received nine nominations at the 2023 Indonesian Film Festival.

The Wages of Fear (2024) – Netflix Original

Directed by David Fincher and written by Aaron Sorkin, “The Wages of Fear” is a suspense thriller film starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Rosamund Pike, and Benicio Del Toro. A remake of the 1953 French classic, the story follows four men hired to transport a dangerous cargo of nitroglycerin across treacherous terrain. The Netflix Original promises a tense and gripping cinematic experience.

Heart of the Hunter (2024) – Netflix Original

“Heart of the Hunter” is an action thriller film directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Taylor Sheridan. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Ana de Armas, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, the film is based on Deon Meyer’s novel. It unfolds the story of a former assassin forced out of retirement to rescue his kidnapped daughter from a ruthless crime lord. The Netflix Original features stunning locations in South Africa.

My Name is Loh Kiwan (2024) – Netflix Original

“My Name is Loh Kiwan” is a Netflix Original drama based on Jo Hae Jin’s novel. Starring Song Joong-ki, Choi Sung-eun, and Waël Sersoub, the film portrays the struggle of a North Korean defector seeking refugee status in Belgium. The storyline unfolds as he crosses paths with a despondent woman who has lost all hope. Directed by Kim Hee Jin, the film clinched the Best Adapted Screenplay award at the 2023 Indonesian Film Festival.

Damsel (2024) – Netflix Original

Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, “Damsel” is a fantasy film starring Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, and Angela Bassett. The story revolves around a young woman who believes she is marrying a perfect prince but discovers she is, in fact, a sacrifice to appease a bloodthirsty dragon. Produced by PMCA Productions and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, the film offers a captivating fantasy narrative.

24 Hours with Gaspar (2024) – Netflix Original

“24 Hours with Gaspar” is a French crime thriller series directed by Yosep Anggi Noen. Produced by Visinema Pictures and KawanKawan Media, the series features Reza Rahadian, Shenina Cinnamon, and Laura Basuki. It follows a private detective with only 24 hours to live as he attempts to unravel the mystery of his childhood friend’s disappearance and a human trafficking syndicate, based on Sabda Armandio’s novel.

Art of Love (2024) – Netflix Original

Directed by Recai Karagöz, “Art of Love” is a romantic comedy film written by Pelin Karamehmetoglu. Starring Birkan Sokullu, Esra Bilgiç, and Fırat Tanış, the movie revolves around an Interpol officer who discovers that the art thief she’s chasing is her ex-lover. The film, produced by Netflix, showcases picturesque locations in Turkey.

Irish Wish (2024) – Netflix Original

“Irish Wish” is a fantasy romantic comedy directed by Janeen Damian and written by Kirsten Hansen. Starring Lindsay Lohan, Ed Speleers, and Alexander Vlahos, the film narrates the tale of a woman who makes a wish in Ireland and wakes up as the bride-to-be of her true love. Produced by Motion Picture Corporation of America and Riviera Films, the movie promises a whimsical romantic journey.

Young Royals Forever (2024) – Netflix Original

“Young Royals Forever” is a documentary celebrating the popular Swedish teen drama series “Young Royals.” The documentary offers behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and insights from the cast and crew, showcasing the love and diversity portrayed in the series. It is a Netflix Original production.

Shirley (2024) – Netflix Original

Directed by Regina King, “Shirley” is a biopic film written by Adam Countee. Starring Regina King, Lance Reddick, and Terrence Howard, the film depicts the life of Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress. The storyline delves into her trailblazing 1972 presidential campaign, showcasing the courage and charisma of the political icon.

The Casagrandes (2024) – Netflix Original

An animated comedy film based on the Nickelodeon series, “The Casagrandes,” is a Netflix Original production. It follows Ronnie Anne, an independent 11-year-old exploring city life with her multi-generational Mexican-American family. The film features the voices of Izabella Alvarez, Sumalee Montano, Paulina Chávez, and more.

Rest In Peace (2024) – Netflix Original

Directed by Lenny Abrahamson, “Rest In Peace” is a drama film written by Nick Hornby. Starring Saoirse Ronan, Domhnall Gleeson, and Ruth Wilson, the film is based on Belinda Bauer’s novel. It follows a young woman working as a funeral director with a secret hobby of writing obituaries for the living. The Netflix Original explores themes of death, grief, and love.

The Beautiful Game (2024) – Netflix Original

Directed by Gurinder Chadha, “The Beautiful Game” is a sports drama film written by Paul Mayeda Berges. Starring Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, and John Boyega, the movie is based on the true story of the Indian national football team that qualified for the 1950 FIFA World Cup but withdrew due to political and financial reasons. The film celebrates the spirit and passion of the game.