India’s first electric vehicle (EV) ride-hailing company, BluSmart, has quickly become a serious rival to well-known giants like Ola and Uber. While its tech-driven business model and dedication to sustainability have been important factors, BluSmart’s rise has also been helped by a number of well-known investors, including Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, cricket great MS Dhoni, and other well-known backers, who have given the company not only money but also recognition and visibility.

Celebrity Investors: Thala Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, and More

A reference to MS Dhoni’s legendary status, “Thala, For What Reason?” encapsulates the interest and enthusiasm surrounding BluSmart’s star-studded investor roster. Fans call Dhoni “Thala.” In addition to being a great cricket player, he is also a wise investor who has backed creative Indian entrepreneurs. His partnership with BluSmart shows his faith in the company’s mission to revolutionize urban mobility by utilizing electric vehicles.

One of India’s most well-known movie stars, Deepika Padukone, has also made an investment in BluSmart. Her support appeals to a younger, eco-aware audience by adding an element of aspirational value. Since Dhoni and Deepika have a history of funding projects that complement their public personas and personal beliefs, their affiliation with BluSmart makes sense.

In addition to these two well-known brands, BluSmart’s cap table includes both domestic and foreign investors. A significant share is held by BP Ventures, the investment division of the energy giant BP, which has played a key role in financing BluSmart’s growth. The company has received significant fundraising rounds from UCIC, Stride Ventures, Alteria Capital, BlackSoil, and Green Frontier Capital, among other institutional backers.

Funding Milestones and Strategic Growth:

BluSmart’s ability to attract high-profile investors is matched by its robust fundraising track record. The company has raised over $109 million across seed and Series A rounds, with a notable $42 million injection led by BP Ventures and other investors. Nearly half of this round was subscribed by BluSmart’s founders and leadership, reflecting strong internal conviction.

The startup’s funding strategy is focused on scaling its all-electric fleet and expanding into major urban centers. BluSmart’s fleet—sourced from leading manufacturers like Tata Motors, BYD, MG Motor, and Citroën—has grown to over 7,500 vehicles, with plans to reach 13,000 by March 2025 and 25,000 within three years. The company is also eyeing international markets, with a debut in Dubai featuring premium EVs from Audi and Tesla.

India’s drive for net-zero carbon emissions and the rising need for sustainable mobility options in crowded cities serve as the foundation for this rapid expansion. BluSmart distinguishes itself from rivals with its long-term leasing model, which guarantees a consistent, first-rate client experience instead of relying on driver-owned cars.

Setting a Benchmark for Indian Startups:

The rise of BluSmart from a start-up to a top EV ride-hailing service is evidence of the strength of strategy, execution, and vision. The participation of well-known investors like MS Dhoni and Deepika Padukone has enhanced BluSmart’s reputation and drawn more attention from both institutional and individual investors.

BluSmart wants to establish itself as a major player in India’s urban transportation market and grow globally. The company is positioned as a model for Indian entrepreneurs hoping to grow ethically because of its emphasis on technology, quality, and sustainability as well as the support of well-known public figures. BluSmart’s investor lineup serves as a reminder that, when paired with strong business principles, celebrity endorsements can significantly impact the nation’s startup scene as the company keeps disrupting established companies and reinvent the ride-hailing experience.