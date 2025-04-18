The founders and largest owners of Infosys, the Murthy family, have once again garnered media attention for their enormous profits from the most recent dividend payment from the business. Many generations of the Murthy family will enjoy crores in passive income as a result of Infosys’s announcement of an important dividend for the fiscal year ending March 2025, highlighting the long history and sound financial judgment of one of India’s most prestigious business dynasties.

Ekagrah Rohan Murty: India’s Youngest Millionaire

At just 17 months old, Ekagrah Rohan Murty, the grandson of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, has emerged as one of India’s youngest millionaires. Ekagrah, born in November 2023 to Rohan Murty and Aparna Krishnan, holds 15 lakh shares in Infosys, representing a 0.04% stake in the IT giant. These shares, valued at over ₹240 crore at the time of transfer, were gifted to him by his grandfather when he was just four months old.

For the financial year 2024-25, Infosys declared a final dividend of ₹22 per share. With 15 lakh shares, Ekagrah is set to receive ₹3.3 crore from this latest payout. Earlier in the year, he had already earned ₹7.35 crore through interim dividends, bringing his total dividend income for the year to an impressive ₹10.65 crore. Since receiving the shares, Infosys has declared three dividend payouts, cumulatively amounting to ₹49 per share. Ekagrah is now one of the highest-earning young stockholders in the nation thanks to this incredible fortune.

The Murthy Family’s Dividend Earnings:

Ekagrah’s dividend bonanza is just one part of the Murthy family’s larger financial success story. Akshata Murty, Narayana Murthy’s daughter and wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, holds 3.89 crore shares in Infosys, making up a 1.04% stake. She is set to earn ₹85.71 crore from the latest dividend announcement, continuing her status as one of the wealthiest women in the UK and India.

Narayana Murthy himself, the visionary who co-founded Infosys in 1981 with a modest capital of ₹10,000, will receive ₹33.3 crore in dividends. His wife, Sudha Murty, an acclaimed author and philanthropist, will earn ₹76 crore. The record date for the dividend is set as May 30, with payments scheduled for June 30.

The wealth accumulation over several generations is evidence of the Murthy family’s dedication to Infosys and long-term vision. The business, which began as a tiny IT consultant, has expanded into a major force in technology, providing significant profits to its founders and their families.

A Symbol of Corporate Success:

Infosys’s latest dividend payout comes on the back of a solid financial performance. While the company reported a slight dip in revenue for the fourth quarter, its net profit rose by 3% to ₹7,033 crore, exceeding market expectations. Despite a 24% year-to-date drop in share price, analysts remain optimistic about the company’s fundamentals and growth prospects.

Dividends have long been a hallmark of Infosys’s shareholder-friendly approach. Since its inception, the company has consistently rewarded its investors, making it a favorite among both retail and institutional shareholders. The Murthy family, as the largest promoter group, continues to benefit handsomely from this tradition.

Financial experts have described Narayana Murthy’s decision to gift a substantial stake to his grandson as a “generational wealth masterstroke.” It not only secures the financial future of the youngest Murthy but also sets an example for wealth planning and succession in Indian business families.

Legacy, Philanthropy, and the Road Ahead:

The Murthy family is well-known for their charitable endeavors in addition to their financial skill. After more than 25 years as the head of the Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty still uses the family foundation to fund charitable initiatives. Her services to society have been acknowledged with her recent nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

The Murthy family and Infosys’s tale is a compelling one of foresight, perseverance, and wise financial management. The founding family continues to be at the center of the company’s success as it expands and innovates, enjoying the fruits of decades of hard work and serving as an inspiration to the upcoming generation of Indian businessmen.

With the most recent dividend windfall, Narayana Murthy’s family strengthens their position as one of India’s most powerful business families by setting new standards for company success and smart asset management.