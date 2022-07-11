Mt. Gox to release locked bitcoins from the past 7 years possessing a threat of reducing the price of bitcoin by a large extent

Bitcoin’s slump might deepen depending on the release of frozen bitcoins by MT. Gox.

The market crash which occurred in May 2022, surely had an adverse effect on Bitcoin, making sure that the cryptocurrency lost around 70% of its value from it peak in November. According to the reports, the cryptocurrency went on to drop from $69,000 to below $20,000, a value that bitcoin has never seen in the last two year.

Now in another development of news, MT Gox, whose bitcoins were hacked in 2011 will be set out to clear the creditors. Out of the 850,000 BTC, around 200,000 were found in 2014 by Gox but was put under litigation and as a result the use of the cryptocurrency was blocked.

According to the claims of many cryptocurrency experts, the release of bitcoin by Gox in the current market situation will only see bitcoins collapse more further. Many believe that, the release of the bitcoins will take the value under $10,000 and will possess the threat of liquidating the entire cryptocurrency from the market.

Lets inspect some of the critiques of Cryptocurrencies.

24/ Creditors have the option of receiving USD, $BTC or $BCH. It’s estimated that creditors will start receiving funds as early as August. Many people are panicking that the release of these funds will lead to a huge supply-dump, which could significantly impact the $BTC price. — Miles Deutscher (@milesdeutscher) July 9, 2022

The critique here by the name Miles Deutscher, claims that the creditors of the company will have an option to receive funds either in USD, BTC or BCH. He also added that the funds will be given to the creditors from as early as August. According to the research the critique did, he concludes that the release of the bitcoin will panic all the bitcoin owners and bitcoin whales across the world. He stated the reason for the panic that after the release of bitcoins there will be a huge supply of bitcoins in the market.

As the market economics says, when the supply is high for a commodity, the price of the commodity is lowered to create the demand for the excess quantity prevalent in the market. The same is tipped to be happening to bitcoin.

“The Flippening” a possibility!

Many crypto experts believe that the release of bitcoin will surely posses a huge threat to bitcoin and the phenomenon “The Flippening” might become a reality. Flippening is a scenario when Ethereum over takes Bitcoin as the most capitalized cryptocurrency in the world’s crypto market.

In the given situation, if the value of bitcoin is dropped below $10k and the value of Ethereum increases by 30%, then the flippening wouldn’t be a myth anymore.