Peter Schiff says he would sell his bank for bitcoin even after remarking bitcoin as bad in the past

Peter Schiff’s bearish view of bitcoin!

Orginally known for his stock broking capabilities, financial commentator and a well-known radio personality, Peter David Schiff is the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital INC.

Peter Schiff has always been vocal about his bearish views on bitcoin. He went on to remark that bitcoin wallets are the most “Corrupted Wallets.” He made allegations that, he had lost each and every piece of his bitcoin in the market due to no mistake of his, but the inconsistency and corrupted wallets of the cryptocurrency. He exclaimed in the media about bitcoin quoting, “Bitcoin was bad! I knew it! But, this bad, I wish I didn’t invest in bitcoin.”

To counter Peter Schiff, Erik Voorhes claimed that he was the person, who went out of the way to help the CEO set up his wallet. He added that the CEO was making false allegations as he had merely forgotten the password for his cryptocurrency wallet.

Peter’s contradictory statements about bitcoin when it comes to selling his bank.

The legal authority of the land went on to suspend the activities of Euro Pacific Bank stating the reason as “Crass noncompliance with minimum capital requirements.” Schiff is facing a lot of issues selling his bank as the statutory body is not letting him to do so. Schiff also claims that he already has a buy in his confidence, who is certainly willing to buy the bank, but the regulator won’t let him to sell the bank.

In a round of questions put out to Schiff on twitter, one peculiar user asked him if he would be interested to sell his bank for bitcoins, knowing Schiff’s skeptic behavior towards bitcoins to which the CEO replied by saying Yes, I am willing to sell my bank for bitcoins any day of the week. He added that his main objective is to protect the customers.

Are you willing to sell the bank for #Bitcoin? — St. Clair Newbern IV (@scn4) July 8, 2022

From the outside, the comments that Schiff is making surely makes us think that he’s being selfish to sell his bank and even though he has no major interest in owning bitcoin, he just wants to get done with selling his bank.

Allegations of Euro Pacific Bank.

According to Schiff, the bank was actually being put in the receivers end due to the lack of capital or under capitalization and not for being insolvent. He also added that, there are no crime incidents in the bank and requested the Puerto Rican regulators to approve the sale as soon as possible which would indeed guide the customers to take their money out of the bank.