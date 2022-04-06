Multiplayer Game Lyra Launched With Unreal Engine 5

Lyra Starter Game is an example of a multiplayer game project created in conjunction with the development of Unreal Engine 5, which serves as a great starting point for creating new games. Lyra was designed as a “live project” showcasing ideas and best practices for game development on the engine. Epic Games will continuously update Lyra Starter Game along with future versions of UE5.

In addition to accessing several developer tools and forums, the Epic Games team has also released an editable shooter that can be a great help for creators to understand the newly introduced engine. Lyra uses Epic Online Services for matchmaking and was supposed to be the basis for other projects. Lyra offers two game modes: Team Deathmatch (Expanse) and Dot Match (Convolution). During the live stream, Epic Games officially launched the Unreal Engine 5 game engine and also unveiled Lyra, a shooter that allows players to use it as the basis for creating their own games. “It’s an introductory game built from modular components and is the foundation for getting started on a multiplayer game,” said Unreal’s Nick Penwarden.

Lyra is a multiplayer shooter video game that is a foundation that creators can build upon, rather than forcing users to build an entirely new project from scratch. It’s not actually a full game, but you can play it if you sign up on the Epics website.

While Lyra’s gameplay looks simple, that’s to be expected, as players will be able to use Lyra and make it their own. Developers will be able to create their own games based on Lyra and learn new things about Unreal Engine 5, its extensibility, and cross-platform gaming capabilities. All content in the Lyra Starter Game, including assets and gameplay, is subject to change and replacement, which Epic Games recommends to help you understand how to use Unreal Engine 5.

Epic also released a city sample which is perfect for anyone looking for an idea of ​​how far their open-world game project can go, on next-generation hardware, this is a game-changer. As for the most impressive experience in the virtual world, Epic Games is still pointing to its The Matrix Awakens demo it launched last December on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. Last December, Fortnite migrated to Unreal 5, around the same time Epic Games released The Matrix, an impressive tech demo that featured Keanu Reeves and Kelly-Anne · Next-gen graphics with a huge open-world populated by Metahuman. AAA studio The Coalition has announced that The Coalition is using Unreal Engine 5 for its next game, the next Tomb Raider game is also based on Unreal Engine 5. CD Projekt Red will also be using UE5 to make their next game in the Witcher saga.