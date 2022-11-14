Musk apologizes for Twitter’s slow performance

Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday apologized to everyone for the platform running slow in many countries. He apologized to the users after the tweet, “Twitter feels increasingly alive”.

The tweet looked like this, “Btw, I’d like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline,” Musk tweeted.

This apology was followed by the declaration of a new feature on the social media platform. Elon, the new CEO announced another feature that has been added to the platform. This feature will now allow organizations, businesses, and users to identify the accounts that are associated with the organizations.

“Rolling out soon,” Musk in a tweet on Sunday said. “Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them.”

The idea of the new feature came after Twitter witnessed a sharp increase in the number of fake accounts after the announcement of charging $8 for blue tick verification. This caused the company to suspend its new update.

The blue tick was created only for accounts that are verified by Twitter. These verified accounts were mainly of politicians, singers, known personalities, journalists, organizations, etc. But in the new update, Twitter allowed anybody to acquire the blue tick at the cost of only $8.

After that, several people started playing with the update, tricking people by impersonating them to be real people or organizations. This led to the fall of shares of many companies around the world.

Companies to face the fate were pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and defense major Lockheed Martin. Both companies lost billions of dollars because of tweets made by impersonated accounts that got the blue check using Twitter’s new paid verification feature.

After facing backlash from advertisers and companies it finally removed the system but Elon Musk had some other thing running into his head when he tweeted on Sunday that the new feature will be added again by the end of the next week in a tweet.

The tweet follows as, “Twitter Blue will probably “come back end of next week”

Moreover, the company has laid off many of its employees to cut costs. A total of 4000 workers who were hired on a contractual basis have been fired from the company. According to reports, the contractual workers weren’t notified about the layoffs. They simply lost access to their emails.

“Contractors aren’t being notified at all, they’re just losing access to Slack and email. Managers figured it out when their workers just disappeared from the system,” tweet platformer’s Casey Newton.

“They heard nothing from their leaders,” he posted.