Musk Claims that Starlink will Apply for a Waiver from Iranian Sanctions.

Elon Musk claims that Starlink will request a waiver from Iranian sanctions.

At a time when there were numerous protests in Iran following the murder of a woman in police custody, Musk posted the comment on Twitter. Musk was asked to give the satellite-based internet stations by several users on Twitter.

Starlink would request exemptions from which nation, according to Elon Musk, although Iran is subject to widespread sanctions.

Internet monitoring organization NetBlocks noted on Monday that internet access had been “near-total” disrupted in the capital of the Kurdish region, which they linked to the protests. Access to social media and some information is severely limited in Iran.

A comment from Iran’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology was not immediately available. Requests for comment from Reuters were not immediately answered by the foreign ministry, the Iranian representation to the UN, or the US Bureau of Industry and Security.

Although Iran is subject to widespread sanctions, Musk did not indicate from which nation Starlink will request waivers.

OneWeb and Amazon.com Inc.’s yet-to-launch Project Kuiper are just two of the competing satellite communications firms SpaceX is fighting to rapidly expand Starlink.