Top end Apple iPhone 15 smartphone to feature 8K video recording and use Periscope Camera

Recently, we got to see the Cupertino giant, Apple launching its new refreshed lineup of Apple iPhones including the Apple iPhone 14 series. Apple introduced a lot of new features and specifications for this year and with this, the giant was able to grab the attention of many users which helped in increasing the number of sales of these iPhones.

After launching these iPhone 14 models, already there have been a lot of new leaks and rumours floating around about the upcoming model which is the next year’s iPhone 15 model.

Although, there is one more year left to see these iPhone 15 models make their way to launch we already have the Cupertino giant working in advance for their future coming iPhone models.

If we go by the latest leaks, we have speculations claiming that for the next year’s iPhone 15 models we will get to see four different models just like this year’s models.

Talking more about these new iPhones, we have reports claiming that the top-end variant among all these variants will be the iPhone 15 Pro Max or maybe called iPhone 15 Ultra might be featuring a different set of upgrades on the camera’s capabilities where we will get to see the support for 8K video recording as well as the Periscope camera lens on the rear side. Let’s make a deep dive into what these upcoming iPhones will be featuring:

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra with 8K recording and Periscope Lens

So as we mentioned above, we have reports claiming that we will get to see the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Ultra (Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max) will be getting the support for 8K video recording as well as will feature a Periscope lens too.

Why Apple iPhone 15 Ultra instead of iPhone 15 Pro Max?

We have already covered an article regarding Apple considering changing the naming of their iPhone 15 models where we will get to see the top-end variant which is usually launched under the name “Pro Max” would possibly be replaced with the Ultra variant.

Linking this leaks from another new leak coming out from a popular Apple tipster, Mark Gurman where it’s been said that iPhone 15 models will include four different models including two standard models where we will get to see the regular iPhone 15 and then an iPhone 15 Plus and also we will get to see Pro models with iPhone 15 Pro and an iPhone 15 Ultra.

Adding more details to this! We have claims by Mark Gurman which says that there will be a different set of upgrades announced for this upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Ultra smartphone which includes features 8K video recording. However, this capability will be introduced with the A17 Bionic chipset which will be manufactured in the 3Nm manufacturing process.

Here’s what I shared with my subscribers about iPhone 15 three days ago: -All four models will come with usb-c and the Dynamic Island -The iPhone 15 will come with the A16, while the 15 Pro will come with the A17. I’ll gather info about this chip and share it with you soon. — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) September 19, 2022

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra with Periscope Lens

Now talking about the new Persicope lens, we will get to see iPhone 15 Ultra feature a Periscope lens mechanism on the rear side. With these new leaks, we will get to see this smartphone getting the capability to zoom in by 5x or 6x optical zoom. Also, we have leaks claiming that we will get to see Apple switching toward a USB Type-C port over a Lightning port.