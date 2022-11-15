Musk fires engineer who corrected him on Twitter

Elon Musk’s initial few days at Twitter were characterized by my mass firings. As soon as he took over the reigns at the social media giant, the executive laid off thousands of contractors with barely any notice or warning.

Well, it now seems like the said spree has not yet come to an end. In a development that shaped up recently, Musk announced the firing of an engineer who questioned his assessment.

On Sunday, Musk tweeted an apology for the social media platform being “super slow” in many nations, saying that the application was doing “>1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render timelines.” Eric Frohnhoefer, an engineer claiming to have worked on Twitter for Android for years, tweeted that Musk’s assessment to be false.

The Tesla chief executive then asked him the correct figure and what developers had done to improve it. A lot of other developers started retaliating back on the same thread. While some supported the engineer, others outragingly called him out.

In fact, a particular user suggested that he should have informed his boss “separately,” to which Frohnhoefer replied, “Maybe he [Musk] should ask questions privately” via Slack or E-Mail.

Then, users started tagging Musk and asking if he wanted a person with “this kind of attitude” on his team. To which the new Twitter executive replied saying, “He’s fired.”