Musk is trending again and this time it is a typical case of “hit and miss”

Sandra Theres Dony
Trending

AOC Elon

The Twitter town is not ready to let Elon Musk out of the trending list or rather we don’t really think that Musk will ever stop with his ‘tweet and then think (or not)’ tweets. Yes, we have Elon Musk trending on Twitter yet again and this time it is about a rather misinterpreted or too quickly interpreted exchange between Musk and congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Cortez had posted about ‘some’ billionaire with an ego problem whose actions are causing incessant hate crimes, and Musk assumed it was him. Well, I wouldn’t blame him because at least a few would agree that his assumption is on point. And Musk replied with much confidence that he is too shy to have a woman hitting on him. Well, he slightly missed the mark because Cortez replied that she was talking about Zuckerberg. However, that tweet was deleted a few minutes later the reason for which is as clear as to why helicopters and planes disappear around Bermuda Triangle. Take a look at the exchange between Elon and AOC.

To which, Musk replied,

Soon enough, ‘AOC loves Elon’ started trending on Twitter. Give it to Twitterati to spin epic love stories in the blink of an eye. If only there was a word that could equal a facepalm!

Memes and More Memes

Well, seems like Elon has too much going on in his mind that the moment AOC tweeted he assumed in the blink of an eye that she was talking about him. Well, it does sound a lot like Mr.Musk but to have that unbridled confidence is oneself is really something to be admired.

Looks like AOC got the last laugh here. Regardless ‘AOC loves Elon’ is trending on Twitter. Let us take a look at the deluge of memes. As a matter of fact, ‘Zuckerberg’ is also trending on Twitter. We should give everyone the attention they deserve after all.

As far as analogies go, this isn’t so bad.

Some people can really brush up on old memories. Good old memories at that.

I will just leave it here.

The sheer amount of effort that has gone into this piece of art. Where is that facepalm emoji again!

Well, was it really AOC who got trolled in the end?

Exactly! If the shoes fit…

Two birds with one stone

Am I the only one totally admiring the reverse UNO card she played?

