Musk is trending again and this time it is a typical case of “hit and miss”

The Twitter town is not ready to let Elon Musk out of the trending list or rather we don’t really think that Musk will ever stop with his ‘tweet and then think (or not)’ tweets. Yes, we have Elon Musk trending on Twitter yet again and this time it is about a rather misinterpreted or too quickly interpreted exchange between Musk and congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Cortez had posted about ‘some’ billionaire with an ego problem whose actions are causing incessant hate crimes, and Musk assumed it was him. Well, I wouldn’t blame him because at least a few would agree that his assumption is on point. And Musk replied with much confidence that he is too shy to have a woman hitting on him. Well, he slightly missed the mark because Cortez replied that she was talking about Zuckerberg. However, that tweet was deleted a few minutes later the reason for which is as clear as to why helicopters and planes disappear around Bermuda Triangle. Take a look at the exchange between Elon and AOC.

Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 29, 2022

To which, Musk replied,

Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy ☺️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

Soon enough, ‘AOC loves Elon’ started trending on Twitter. Give it to Twitterati to spin epic love stories in the blink of an eye. If only there was a word that could equal a facepalm!

Memes and More Memes

Well, seems like Elon has too much going on in his mind that the moment AOC tweeted he assumed in the blink of an eye that she was talking about him. Well, it does sound a lot like Mr.Musk but to have that unbridled confidence is oneself is really something to be admired.

🤷🏽‍♀️ like I said, ego problems https://t.co/IpyCkMadP8 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 30, 2022

Looks like AOC got the last laugh here. Regardless ‘AOC loves Elon’ is trending on Twitter. Let us take a look at the deluge of memes. As a matter of fact, ‘Zuckerberg’ is also trending on Twitter. We should give everyone the attention they deserve after all.

As far as analogies go, this isn’t so bad.

Elon Musk is the Mark Zuckerberg of Tulsi Gabbards. — I Smoked $125B Of Tesla Stock (@BlackKnight10k) April 30, 2022

Some people can really brush up on old memories. Good old memories at that.

Lest anyone forget: this is what she was referring to.https://t.co/8HLP3ceqFs — dkamouflage (@dkamouflage) April 30, 2022

I will just leave it here.

Zuckerberg owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post. Elon Musk owns Twitter. When multi-billionaires take control of our most vital platforms for communication, it’s not a win for free speech. It’s a win for oligarchy. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 26, 2022

The sheer amount of effort that has gone into this piece of art. Where is that facepalm emoji again!

Well, was it really AOC who got trolled in the end?

Gotta love it when Elon Musk trolls AOC!! 😂😂😂 — HotMessConservative (@HotMessConserv2) April 30, 2022

IF ONLY ELON'S MATURITY WAS AS LARGE AS HIS EGO AOC posts a tweet criticizing Mark Zuckerberg and: *Elon assumes she's talking about him

*then makes a creepy 4th-grade joke Gotta love the toxic combination of megalomania & the sensibilities of a petulant child. Very Trump-y. pic.twitter.com/WLM4Qr1p4u — Neil Lowenthal (@NeilLowenthal1) April 30, 2022

Exactly! If the shoes fit…

She was specifically talking about zuckerberg but yeah if the shoes fit… — Tiago de Mattos (@TiagoDeMattos21) April 30, 2022

Two birds with one stone

AOC owning Musk and Zuckerberg in one tweet. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qFeYTn6OkW — 🕊️💞Dannie D💞🕊️ (@DannieD01) April 30, 2022

Am I the only one totally admiring the reverse UNO card she played?