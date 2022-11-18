Musk “not worried” about departure of Twitter employees

On Thursday, Elon Musk, Twitter’s new head, said that he is “not super worried” about the future of the social media platform as “the best people are staying”, after scores of employees seemed to have resigned from the company following a condition put by Musk that either willingly commit to what he has labelled a “hardcore Twitter 2.0” or leave their job.

The social media platform fell into what seems to be an endless chaos after hundreds of employees seemed to have left the company, which sent emails that it was shutting its “office buildings” for the next few days.

“The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried,” Musk tweeted in a response to a tweet by a user who said “What do people mean when they say Twitter is gonna shut down? Doesn’t it kinda run itself? I feel like engineers are for changes not to just keep it running? I also don’t know anything. Hey @elonmusk wanna do a Twitter space with me? Im confused.”

In a report that after a 5 pm Thursday deadline was given by Musk to employees to choose whether to quit or stay on at Twitter, “hundreds of Twitter employees appeared to have decided to depart with three months of severance pay.” Twitter also announced through email that it would close “our office buildings” and disable employee badge access until Monday, said the New York Times.

The report stated, “In his pitch, Mr Musk said that he knew how to win and that those who wanted to win should join him.”

It further added, “In one of those meetings, some employees were summoned to a conference room in the San Francisco office while others called in via videoconference. As the 5 pm deadline passed, some who had called in began hanging up, seemingly having decided to leave, even as Mr Musk continued speaking.”

The NYT report also mentioned that minutes later, Musk “sent another email to staff saying managers were on the hook not to lie about strong work as a cover for employees to work from home.”

“Any manager who falsely claims that someone reporting to them is doing excellent work or that a given role is essential, whether remote or not, will be exited from the company,” Musk said.